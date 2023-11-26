How to watch Faraway Downs: stream the Baz Luhrmann miniseries

How to watch Faraway Downs online

Faraway Downs is exclusive to Hulu in the US, with all six instalments ready to stream immediately. Elsewhere viewers can stream Baz Luhrmann’s new miniseries on Disney Plus, on the platform’s Star hub.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date and time: Sunday, November 26 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT US stream: Hulu with the $14.99 Disney Plus bundle Rest of the World: Disney Plus (UK, CAN, AUS)

Faraway Downs preview

Baz Luhrmann’s Australia was a worldwide hit at the box-office, although it didn’t make a huge impression in the US. Faraway Downs, then, is Luhrmann’s attempt to remedy this: providing an expanded story broken up into six parts about a widowed British aristocrat (Nicole Kidman), a rugged cattle drover (Hugh Jackman), and a young Aboriginal boy called Nullah (Brandon Walters).

Australia was something of a throwback to the old-fashioned epics of yesteryear. Anchored by two megawatt Hollywood stars, full of spectacle and depicting three people caught up in the incessant march of world history, including the bombing of Darwin during World War II, it’s got all the melodrama of Gone With the Wind, but told, Luhrmann says, “from this First Nations child’s point of view”.

Packing in an hour of additional footage, Faraway Downs delivers even more romance and spectacle than Australia’s 2 hour 45-minute-long movie. That means more of Kidman’s character, the widowed and rather prim Lady Sarah Ashwell, swooning over the strapping, salt-of-the earth drover played by Jackman, who helps to restore the fortunes of her dead husband's ramshackle cattle station, the titular Faraway Downs. The series will also deepen the film’s indigenous perspectives, including the history of the “Stolen Generations” in which bi-racial Aboriginal children were forcibly taken from their families.

Get ready to be wowed – six times over – by director Luhrmann’s cinematic new miniseries. Read on below for our guide on how to watch Faraway Downs online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Faraway Downs on Hulu in the US

All 6 episodes of Faraway Downs – the new Baz Luhrmann miniseries exclusive to Hulu – will be available to stream immediately, beginning Sunday, November 26 at 12am PT / 3am ET. A Hulu (with ads) subscription is currently available for only $0.99 a month for a year. This offer is only valid until November 28 at 11.59pm PT, though, and only to new and eligible returning subscribers. You could also opt to pay $2 more a month and get Disney Plus (with ads) included too. Otherwise, Hulu memberships begin from $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial – available to new subscribers – and you can cancel at any time. For those looking for value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more with the Trio Basic option. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $14.99 per month – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Faraway Downs from anywhere else in the world

Faraway Downs will be exclusive to Disney Plus outside of the US in territories like Canada, the UK, and Australia, where all 6 episodes will be added on Sunday, November 26, for your binge-watching pleasure. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Faraway Downs using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Faraway Downs, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar. Plans start from just CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99 a month.

Faraway Downs episode guide

Episode 1 – “‘Chapter One: The Land”: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Episode 2 – “Chapter Two: Secrets”: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Episode 3 – “Chapter Three: Adventure”: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Episode 4 – “Chapter Four: Romance” : Sunday, November 26

: Sunday, November 26 Episode 5 – “Chapter Five: Betrayal”: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Episode 6 – “Chapter Six: War”: Sunday, November 26

Faraway Downs trailer

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $139.99 (without adverts)/CA$119.99/£79.99/AU$139.99 for a 12-month membership.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like The Great, Solar Opposites, The Bear, History of the World Part II and Tiny Beautiful Things. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined ad-supported bundle costs just $14.99 per month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Faraway Downs is just the latest in a string of highly-anticipated releases exclusive to the platform, including Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel and American Born Chinese. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as X-Men-97 and What If…? season 2 both set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Faraway Downs is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, Snowfall, Welcome to Chippendales, The Act and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: