How to unblock Facebook with a VPN

Checking up on the world of Facebook is easy enough until the day you find it's been blocked and suddenly realise how dependant on the social media site you actually are. This blocking of Facebook can happen at work, in schools or even on some public Wi-Fi hotspots - as well as some countries like China and Iran.

The institution that dishes out the Wi-Fi might not want you socialising when you are supposed to be doing other things. But you shouldn't be penalised for finishing first and having nothing to do, right? So we're here to help you out. While the Wi-Fi might be blocked at the IP level, there is a way around that.

Yup, this doesn't need to stop you from getting your FB-fix. You can outsmart the blocks by downloading a VPN. This will allow you to appear as though you are logging in from somewhere else and works on laptops, phones and tablets. The great thing here is that it can even mean faster connections and more security.

A VPN allows you super-fast access to Facebook while keeping your identity and location hidden by giving you the freedom to enjoy what you want when using the otherwise restricted Wi-Fi network.

We've tried out all the best (and a fair few of the worst) VPN options and narrowed down the perfect ones for you. Our favourite right now is ExpressVPN - it's a brilliant app that just works.

How to unblock Facebook

After you have the VPN installed (the three best from our tests are listed below) and setup on your machine, be it phone, laptop, tablet or whatever, then it's time to get it running.

Open the VPN app and select a location where you want to login from – ideally the country you're in so you don't get any unwanted translations of international adaptations from Facebook.

Then when you open Facebook on your device the Wi-Fi network will give you access and you can enjoy everything it has to offer. If you have any issues you can always change the location on the VPN and try again to make sure you find one that works best for you.

The best three VPNS to unblock Facebook:

1. ExpressVPN

Our favorite all-round VPN

Number of servers: 1500+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

Loads of devices supported

Over 1,000 very fast servers

Excellent support

Only three simultaneous connections

The ExpressVPN app has been at the top of our charts of the best Virtual Private Networks for sometime because it really is the best. Ease of use is a huge sell here with a big 'power' button that, at its simplest, does what you want in a single click. But there are complex features for those that need them meaning you can unlock even on a more challenging Wi-Fi network. Great speeds are also a feature with over 2,000 servers across 94 countries. Tech support is always 24/7 so you'll get online no matter what. The ExpressVPN download gives you a 30-day free trial and then if you're happy you can enjoy an exclusive special 49% discount with TechRadar where you get 3 months free with an annual plan .

2. IPVanish

Rapid speed, no logs and 24/7 support

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Strict zero-log policy

"World's fastest VPN"

24/7 customer support

No free trial

IPVanish is one of the fastest VPNs on the planet. On top of that it's super secure as it operates a strict no logs policy so you're privacy is paramount. Using over 800 servers you can bounce around a whopping 40,000 IP address options meaning you should always find an option that'll get you on Facebook no matter where you're connected. This also works across up to five devices at once so you could share it with your mates or get on multiple gadgets at the same time.

3. VyprVPN

So many IP addresses

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

Hot on security

Impressive speeds

Astonishing amount of IPs

Some logging (connection times, IPs)