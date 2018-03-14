Twitch Prime subscribers will now get free monthly games

Joining the likes of PlayStation Plus and Games with Gold, Free Games with Prime is a new service from Twitch that will award its Prime subscribers a handful of free PC games every month.

The first wave of games will come on Thursday March 15 and will include Superhot, Oxenfree, Shadow Tactics, Mr. Shifty, and Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation. These titles will be available to claim until March 31. When April rolls around, subscribers will be able to claim Telltale’s Tales from the Borderlands, SteamWorld Dig 2,Tokyo 42, Kingsway, and Dubwars.

Twitch has, of course, offered free games to Prime members before but this is the first time we’ve seen it formalized into an actual monthly system. It seems that there will be five titles each month, made up of a mix of critically acclaimed titles and indies.

Something for almost nothing

If you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, becoming a Twitch Prime member is as simple as linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts. Considering Amazon has a lot of Prime subscribers already, this is a good way to grab the attention of those who may not previously have been interested in Twitch.

While Twitch has made it clear on Twitter that once you've claimed the games they're yours to keep beyond the date they disappear, it's unclear at the moment whether you'll still have this access if you cancel your subscription. In combination with the free in-game items for titles like Fortnite which come with a Twitch Prime subscription, it seems that Amazon is creating a service that’s actually valuable for gamers and general consumers alike.