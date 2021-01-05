The Medium first look: why we're excited about Microsoft's Xbox Series X exclusive

The Medium is one of the first true next-generation exclusives for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and is set to release on January 28, 2021. It'll also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass at launch, and PC players can access the game on Steam (these are the specs you'll need to run The Medium).

Our Gaming Editor, Vic Hood, got an early look at The Medium ahead of its release, and in this video we'll talk through her first impressions of the upcoming Xbox exclusive.

The Medium's core gameplay revolves around one interesting mechanic that helps elevate the psychological thriller to another level. Players will have to explore two realities, simultaneously in split-screen, in order to solve puzzles and navigate the world.

The X Factor

Developer Bloober Team has stated that this split-reality gameplay is only possible due to the power of next-gen hardware, hence why The Medium won't be available on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Famed Silent Hill composer, Akira Yamaoka has added their signature flair to the project, too, which should ensure the soundtrack will be a big draw for classic horror game fans.

