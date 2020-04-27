The Last of Us 2 will now release in June - and Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed

Sony has announced The Last of Us 2 will release on June 19, 2020; while Ghost of Tsushima's release date has been pushed back to July 17.

The company announced last month that The Last of Us 2 would be delayed indefinitely following "logicial concerns" seemingly caused by Covid-19. The highly-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us was due to release on May 29, having already been delayed from February 21, so this new release date means we'll only have to wait an extra few weeks to get our hands on it.

However, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima, its Shogunate historical adventure, has now been delayed from June 26 to July 19.

An update from Worldwide Studios: The Last of Us Part II will arrive on 19th June, while Ghost of Tsushima will follow on 17th July. https://t.co/Oo360QNuKY pic.twitter.com/PTCnUdMrehApril 27, 2020

Welcome news

With Sony previously stating The Last of Us 2's delay was indefinite, we weren't quite sure when we would see the post-apocalyptic adventure, with some speculating we could be in for quite a wait. So the game to only being delayed by a few weeks is welcome news.

However, it's possible that Sony's hand has been forced due to The Last of Us 2 spoilers being leaked online. Either way, we don't have much longer to wait until we're reunited with Ellie and Joel once more.