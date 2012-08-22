Nikon goes Android with the S800c

After a few days of leaked specs and rumours, Nikon has confirmed it will be bringing an Android powered compact camera to market.

The S800c features the Gingerbread operating system and houses inbuilt Wi-Fi to connect to the Google Play market. Any app can be downloaded and used with the camera, including Nikon's own MyPictureTown app and other photography based apps.

Built-in GPS for tracking and logging locations is also included.

Camera specs

Other specs include Full HD video recording, 8.1fps continuous shooting, 1.7GB of internal memory for pictures/videos and 680MB for applications. The camera is also compatible with SD/SDHC cards.

A 16-million pixel CMOS sensor is joined by a 10x optical zoom lens and a 3.5 inch OLED touchscreen. Sensitivity settings of up to ISO 3200 are also available, along with Nikon's own automatic vibration reduction technology to counter the effects of camera shake.

The Nikon Coolpix S800c price is £379.99 / $349.95 and will be available from the end of September in white or black.