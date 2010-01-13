Virgin Media now offering HTC HD2

Virgin Media has announced it will be offering the HTC HD2 mobile phone to its customers from today.

The phone, which will be available on a £30 per month, 24-month contract for free, is the largest on the market with a 4.3-inch screen.

It also has one of the fastest processors around for a mobile, in the shape of the 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Big news

Jonathan Kini, Director of Mobile at Virgin Media said, "The HTC HD2 is a stunning handset and the first-ever HTC-branded phone ranged by Virgin Media. Its launch kick-starts a new range of high-end handsets coming to Virgin Media, perfect for mobile internet, social networking and entertainment on the go.

"We are delighted to be able to offer the HD2 through one of the best and most competitive deals in the market."

The news shows that Virgin Media is looking to become a bigger player in the mobile market, with the likes of the Samsung Jet and the Nokia N86 part of the line up, with more high-profile names likely to follow.

The addition of the HD2 to the Virgin Mobile range is also good news for HTC fans, after Vodafone inexplicably dropped the HD2 from its range last month.