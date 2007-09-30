B&O serenades iPhone users with music mobile

Now that world + dog are clamouring for an Apple iPhone, perhaps it's time to move on to something a little more exclusive. Enter Bang & Olufsen's Serenata, a music phone designed to appeal to the tech cognoscenti.

As with any Bang & Olufsen (B&O) product, style is the watchword here. Inhouse designer David Lewis said his inspiration came from the smooth pebbles he used to see on seaside walks as a child. The result is a smooth, horseshoe-shaped phone with a clickwheel at the top. This is paired with a 'sensi-touch' 2.4-inch colour screen below.

The phone can store up to 1,000 MP3 tracks in its 4GB, plus 25MB of memory, and can handle AAC and WMA audio tracks too. The phone's high resolution also enables it to display album artwork, B&O says.

3.5G iPhone beater

One unique feature of the Serenata is that it contains high quality stereo loudspeakers, or can be used with Bang & Olufsen's own EarSet 3 in-ear headphones. Battery life during playback-only use is 13 hours (headphones) or five hours (built-in loudspeakers). Regular standby time is 280 hours, while talk-time is pegged at three hours.

The Serenata - unlike the Apple iPhone - is 3.5G (HSDPA) ready and has quad-band GSM support. It also includes Bluetooth and USB 2.0 connections. It'll be avliable in November, price to be confirmed.