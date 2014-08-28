Apple confirms September 9 iPhone 6 launch, hints at iWatch

Oh hello invitations to a September 9 Apple event. We were wondering when you'd start showing up.

The Cupertino firm made the rumored date official as invites have gone out over the wire. The minimalistic invitations feature nothing more than a stylized Apple logo, the date and a shrug of a line, "Wish we could say more."

Apple's tongue may be tied, but we have plenty of intel on what to expect on September 9. It's then we'll likely be treated to the iPhone 6 as well as the iWatch.

The new iPhone has been the subject of countless rumor and speculation, but what we can almost say for certain is that it will come in 4.7- and 5.5-inch flavors, sizes unseen from Apple before.

Mum's the word

As for the iWatch, we may actually have a clue it's due on the invitation itself. "Wish we could say more" may be a nod to Apple's infamous "One more thing" tease, or it could hint at voice control capabilities. We're just brainstorming here, but all seems possible at this point.

The wearable has been rumored for years and with rival Google a few steps ahead with its Android Wear platform, Apple has a lot of catching up to do.

Stick with us as we'll be bringing you all the news as it happens on September 9.