Panasonic TV lineup 2019: the one Panasonic TV we've seen so far

Want to know all the Panasonic TVs coming your way in 2019? Look no further, as TechRadar has your exhaustive, definitive, all-round perfect round-up of this year's Panasonic TVs – even if only one has been announced so far.

We've seen the usual flurry of TV unveilings at CES 2019, the massive Las Vegas expo for all things consumer tech. Panasonic showed up with a new range of 4K Blu-ray players and audio gadgets, but in terms of televisions, the company is focusing attention on the GZ2000 – what Panasonic is calling 'the world's most cinematic TV' – an OLED TV with color tuning straight out of Hollywood.

There'll be new models that iterate on last year's 4K HDR TVs – the FX750, FX740, FX700, FX600 – and HD LEDs like the FS600 or FS500 series, even if we don't quite know the specs or models numbers yet.

For more info on what makes a Panasonic TV panel tick, and the beginnings of our list of Panasonic's 2019 TVs, read on below.

Panasonic 2019 TV technology

What's new with Panasonic TVs this year? We only have word on the company's top-range OLED television, the GZ2000, which appears to have... pretty much everything.

That includes voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, Dolby Atmos audio, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video formats – and even Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) broadcasts (not to be confused with Panasonic's HLG photo format, for showing Lumix camera stills on Panasonic 4K TVs).

Compare that to last year's OLEDs from Panasonic – FZ950 and FZ800 – neither of which supported Dolby Vision, even as Panasonic brings the enhanced HDR format to more of its 4K Blu-ray players.

There's also a new HCX PRO Intelligent Processor for the new set, building on the HCX chip used in 2018's OLEDs. With every OLED panel technically being produced by the same manufacturer – LG – the way the images are processed has become an important way for manufacturers to distinguish their premium sets from the competition.

Panasonic says that the HCX chip offers good quality thanks to its 'Dynamic LUT' (or look-up table) system. This monitors the brightness of each scene in a film to deliver the best color accuracy.

Panasonic GZ2000 (2019)

Panasonic OLED 2019 Models

GZ2000 OLED (available in 55, 65 inches): The first TV announcement of 2019, the GZ2000 is Panasonic's top-range 4K OLED, building on tech from last year's FZ800/FZ950 sets. It features color tuning from a leading Hollywood colorist for "unparalleled color accuracy", along with a whole load of video and audio formats supported – and upward-firing speakers that come with Dolby Atmos support built in.

Check back regularly to see the latest Panasonic TVs as they're announced. In the meantime, why not watch our TV buying guide video below?