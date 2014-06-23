Next generation iPad mini to get Touch ID fingerprint sensor tech?

The Apple iPad mini 3 will arrive with the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, judging by an image leaked online claiming to show the firm's next generation mobile line-up.

The AppleClub.tw website has published a photo purportedly showing the larger iPhone 6 model alongside what's said to be the iPad Air 2 and the smaller 7.9-inch tablet.

All three have the Touch ID ring sitting within the Home button.

The photo leak comes shortly after Apple revealed that it is opening up the fingerprint sensing technology to third party applications within iOS 8.

iOS 8

PayPal will reportedly be one of the first companies to folding the technology into a forthcoming version of the iOS app.

Apple will probably drop new versions of its tablets shortly before the Christmas rush, by which time iOS 8 will be in the hands of millions of consumers.

Via SlashGear