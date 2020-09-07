Cyberpunk 2077 won’t cost any more on PS5 or Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X for a while, but it’s only now we’ve got confirmation that there won’t be a next-gen price hike on the incoming consoles.

CD Projekt RED exec Michal Nowakowski asserted that the game would cost the same across current-gen and next-gen hardware, clarifying the consistent pricing during an investor briefing (via GameSpot ).

"When it comes to USD, we launched our pre-orders at 60 USD and of course we're going to keep that price for the consumers," Nowakowski said. "We're not going to change it at the last minute to 70 USD. So just to confirm – these prices are out in the market anyway; you can check them on various sites: 59.99 USD and 69.99 EUR is what we're going for." (UK shoppers, meanwhile, can expect to pay £50 for both current- and next-gen versions.)

It’s welcome news for the incoming game, which is also going to be available as a free upgrade on Xbox Series X through Xbox Smart Delivery (and on PS5) if players buy the current-gen version first.

We know Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for its November release – albeit after two substantial delays since its initial April launch date. That will coincide with the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch windows, with the next-gen version of the game releasing when the consoles do. So whether you’re sticking with your current gaming setup or splashing on new hardware, there’s a Cyberpunk 2077 version for you.

Sounds expensive

Pricing around next-gen games in general has been pretty confusing, with various publishers starting to confirm price hikes, while others hold their ground with existing pricing tiers.

2K Games has confirmed that NBA 2K21 will cost an additional $10 for next-gen versions in the US, while Ubisoft has gone the opposite direction, saying their next-gen games wouldn’t cost gamers more in the immediate future. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, meanwhile, muddied the waters further by saying Take-Two published games would be priced “on a title by title basis”.

It makes sense for prices to rise, given the increased complexity of today’s video games, though there’s also a point at which the cost will simply move beyond the reach of everyday players.

Services such as Xbox Game Pass may be the solution here, with flagship games arriving later down the line, and simply those wishing to play from launch day having to pay a substantial premium – though we hope this workaround doesn’t create a generation of players who can only experience AAA games that happen to come to this kind of platform, a year or so after release.

