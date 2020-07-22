Ubisoft won’t charge more for Xbox Series X and PS5 games

You won’t have to pay more for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs Legion should you decide to buy them on Xbox Series X or PS5, apparently.

That bit of good news came to us after a call with investors on Wednesday where Ubisoft confirmed that it won’t be raising prices for the first games to come out on next-gen consoles.

Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall. "We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60"July 22, 2020

Unfortunately, what will happen after the holidays remains to be seen.

Although Ubisoft isn’t committing to the long term standard price of $60/£60/AU$100 for the entirety of next-gen consoles' lifespans, its momentary commitment is better than some other companies who have already said that they plan on charging more for games made for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The debate for more expensive games

The argument that proponents of higher-priced games make is that the cost of games has remained the same for over 20 years, despite the fact that big AAA games cost many, many times more to develop than ever before.

Instead of passing that cost to consumers directly, developers often create extra downloadable content or use micro-transactions inside the game to make up for the price disparity – which is a real point of contention for some gamers who, somewhat fairly, want every part of the game to be made available without having to pay more than the sticker price.

Basically, developers and publishers still need to find a way to make money either through increasing the price of the base game or innovating on money-making micro-transactions, and a new generation of consoles is a golden opportunity for publishers to rethink their pricing models.