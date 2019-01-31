Best all-in-one PCs 2019: top compact AIO desktops

The best all-in-one PCs, unlike conventional PCs, are desktop PCs with displays built-in. You’ll often find a mix of laptop and desktop components in an all-in-one PC, and while that does make it harder to dig in and upgrade to one of the best processors, there are definitely some advantages.

One of the core advantages of the best all-in-one PCs is that they take up much less desk space than the best PCs usually do – as you don’t need to set aside room for a tower, a monitor and all the other assorted peripherals. Plus, there’s less of a mess of cables for people to trip over.

This makes the best all-in-one PCs excellent choices for offices that want to maintain a sleek and professional look. It's no coincidence that all-in-one PCs are favored by professionals in the creative industry, especially the Surface Studio 2. On the flipside, the best all-in-one PCs are often the most affordable desktops that give users plenty of power and a decent screen paired together into one package.

Below are the best all-in-ones PCs handpicked and regularly updated in traditional TechRadar fashion.

1. Surface Studio 2

An artist’s dream come true

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB - 2TB SSD | Display: 28-inch 4,500 x 3,000 PixelSense display

Powerful

Nothing like it

Very expensive

Back when the original Surface Studio hit the streets, it was a game changer for artists and content creators alike. And, even in 2019, the sequel still stands in a league of its own. The Surface Studio 2 doesn’t just feature the same gorgeous display and unique functionality, but it also ups the power significantly, making it a much more future-proof device. It’s still extraordinarily expensive, but if your use case is right for the Surface Studio 2, then, it’s hard to think of a better all-in-one PC.

2. iMac Pro

The most powerful Mac

CPU: 10-18 core Intel Xeon W | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Vega 64 | RAM: 32GB - 128GB | Storage: 1TB - 4TB SSD | Display: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display

Extraordinarily powerful

Beautiful Retina display

Very expensive

The iMac Pro, more than any other computer on this list, is aimed squarely at professionals – and it has the hardware to back it up. Packed with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and up to 128GB of RAM, there isn’t a single thing you could throw at the iMac Pro to slow it down. And, while it is, without a doubt, outrageously expensive – it doesn’t really matter. If you’re the type of person that needs this level of power (you know who you are) then the price is absolutely justified.

3. Dell XPS 27 AIO

A well-rounded jab at Apple’s ageing iMac

CPU: Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630; AMD Radeon RX 570 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSHD; 512GB SSD | Display: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) display

Handsome display

Virtually unparalleled built-in sound

Relatively expensive

No HDMI in

Resting atop an articulating stand, the Dell XPS 27 AIO comprises of a massive 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display with a whopping sextet of ear-numbing speakers. Not only is it attractive, but it’s also top-notch when it comes to delivering powerful specs. Whether you’re making your own beats or vibing out to someone else’s; watching films or editing them yourself, the Dell XPS 27 should be at the top of your list when shopping around for a new PC.

4. HP Envy Curved All-in-One

A spectacle in everyway

CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950M - AMD Radeon RX 460 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSHD, 1TB - 2TB HDD; 256GB SSD | Display: 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)

Enveloping ultra-wide display

Full-bodied audio

Privacy-minded pop-up web camera

Exceptionally bulky

Not to be shown up by the 5K iMac or new Dell XPS AIO, HP has its own unique take on the all-in-one desktop. Though it also has all its components stored in its base like the Surface Studio, the HP Envy Curved All-in-One also adds in a booming speaker bar. Add in the ultra-wide curved screen and this is one of the best and most immersive PC for enjoying movies.

5. iMac with Retina 5K display

An expensive luxury, that might just be worth it

CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB - 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD - 3TB SSD | Display: 27-inch Retina 5K (5,120 x 2,880)

Bright IPS screen

Few wires or cables

Tough to upgrade

While Apple's iMac with Retina 5K display is one of the most impressive all-in-ones around, its price places it out of the reach of most people. However, if you're up for the expense there's no greater MacOS machine than this -- that is until the iMac Pro arrives. It comes with Apple's sharpest 27-inch 5K Retina display. Excellent build quality and hardy specs, also makes it a PC built to last, and a fine option for productivity work, watching movies or light gaming.

