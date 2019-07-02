CD Projekt RED has not one, but three Cyberpunk games on the way

Cyberpunk 2077 is already looking to be one of the biggest video game releases of the decade. With a gigantic metropolis to explore and dynamic game systems most of us can only dream of understanding, the next franchise from The Witcher dev could be defining for the medium of games as a whole – and it looks like we're getting three of them.

Polish website Bankier.pl, which reports on the business and financial sectors, reported on a statement given by the CD Projekt President, Adam Kiciński, on July 1 – confirming that there were currently three separate Cyberpunk projects in development (via IGN).

The first of these is naturally Cyberpunk 2077, an AAA single-player game based the popular board game, launching in April 2020.

There's apparently a secondary team working on a multiplayer mode, though whether the mode will be included in the main offering, or purchasable separately, is yet to be confirmed.

We've already seen Bethesda make notable missteps in its standalone release of Fallout 76 – which was originally envisaged as a multiplayer mode for Fallout 4, and wasn't quite fleshed-out enough to warrant a full price tag. So we're hoping Cyberpunk Online, Hackerz, or whatever the multiplayer component is called will be rolled into the main title.

But Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz also confirmed that there was another AAA game in the works, which sounds awfully like a sequel to the mainline game: "Our next big project will also be in the 'cyberpunk' universe, and we're already working on it and treating it as a really big and innovative project for us."

Given the hype around Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt RED's apparent confidence in the franchise, we're not entirely surprised – though how they're planning to go bigger and better remains to be seen.

It seems we'll get our next big reveal of the mainline game's content and systems at the start of 2020, with Kiciński saying that "A strong dose should be expected at the beginning of next year, when the preview will appear."

With an additional prequel board game on the way too, it's clear that CD Projekt RED are planning on expanding the franchise as much as they can.