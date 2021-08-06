Back to School sale at Amazon: the Acer Swift 3 laptop drops to record-low price

Back to school sales are in full swing, and we've just spotted a fantastic laptop deal at Amazon. Today only, you can get the Acer Swift 3 laptop on sale for $649.99 (was $849.99). That's a massive $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the ultra-lightweight laptop.

Perfect for students, the portable Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch Full HD display, weighs just 2.65 pounds, and is only 0.63 inches thin. Despite its small size, the laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor that's paired with Intel's Iris Xe graphics for powerful performance. You're also getting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and 16 hours of battery life.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the Acer Swift 3 and $20 less than the previous all-time low price. This laptop deal is valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

