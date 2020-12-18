A League of Legends MMO is in development, according to exec

Looks like the next big League of Legends game will be an MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) game, according to a Riot Games executive.

VP of IP and Entertainment at Riot Greg Street just announced a new project in a tweet to 'help develop the League universe.' It's a new, 'some might say massive' game, he said in a tweet.

Street, known by his handle Ghostcrawler, is a prior lead systems designer for World of Warcraft. So of course, a fan had to ask – is Riot finally making an MMO?

It is an MMODecember 18, 2020

Well then! The globally popular MOBA is finally getting another game in its universe, and it looks big.

This reveal comes a week after Riot debuted trailers at The Game Awards showing new projects, including an animated series, that would expand the League of Legends universe. It seems that's also going to include an MMO.

Developing...