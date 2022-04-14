NBA Play-In live stream 2022: how to watch every game online from anywhere

The frantic sudden-death excitement of the NBA Play-Ins hasn't disappointed so far. But now only four teams and two spots in the Playoffs proper remain. It's the Hawks vs Cavaliers and Pelicans vs Clippers to see who proceeds - read on as we explain how to watch every NBA Play-In live stream from anywhere and see who can grab those precious postseason places.

Only the teams that finished 7th to 10th in each conference at the end of the regular season qualify for the Play-In. Of the franchises in the mix, the 46-36 Timberwolves have the strongest record, and would have felt the biggest sense of injustice if they hadn't navigated the tournament successfully.

The 42-40 Clippers, meanwhile, finished 8th in the Western conference to snap up the No.2 seed, but their regular season record wouldn't have been good enough to even make the cut in the Eastern Conference. They couldn't get the job done in Minnesota - are they due shock from a Pelicans team fresh off a morale-boosting win in San Antonio?

A LeBron-led Cavs won the title in 2016, but they have to do things the hard way this season. They have home advantage on Friday against a Hawks team that dominated the Hornets in the last Play-Ins round of games.

Read on for details on how to get a 2022 NBA Play-In live stream no matter where you are in the world. We've also listed the full NBA Play-In schedule below.

Watch more basketball with our NBA live stream guide

2022 NBA Play-In tournament schedule: games, times and channels

All times are given in ET.

Friday, April 15

East: Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 7.30pm - ESPN

West: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers, 10pm - TNT

NBA Play-In live stream: watch every game without cable

How to watch NBA Play-In games from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the NBA Play-In tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch NBA Play-In tournament: live stream basketball in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Play-In tournament on Sky Sports, which is showing every game. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch NBA Play-In tournament: live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of the NBA Play-In tournament on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA Play-In live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch 2022 NBA Play-In: live stream for FREE in Australia