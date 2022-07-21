Grown-ish, the acclaimed spin-off of the Golden Globe-winning Black-ish, returns with another hilarious helping of heartfelt drama. With Zoey newly graduated and moving to New York, she’s passing the Cal U baton to her brother, Andre Junior. So while she’s confronting the “real” world, he’s gaining his own formative college experiences – making friends, joining a frat, and rocking up to a nude party. We explain below how to watch Grown-ish season 5 online from anywhere.

The Black-ish spin-off previously followed the Johnson’s eldest daughter, the fashion-forward, socially conscious Zoey (Yara Shahidi). Over four seasons, Zoey and her friends experienced the highs and lows of campus life – balancing work, study, and messy relationships while also helping to fight racial injustice.

Grown-ish season 5 will chart these characters post-college lives. But younger brother Andre and a new bunch of college freshmen are taking center stage at Cal U now. These include Muslim American overachiever Zaara (Tara Raani), politically ambitious sophomore Brandon (Matthew Sato), football player Zeke (Ceyair Wright), and Slick, described as "a style icon with no filter".

And of course, series fans are guaranteed appearances from the extended Johnson crew – dad Dre, mum Bow, Ruby and Pops – who’ll no doubt be dropping by to encourage and/or embarrass their grown-ish relative.

Read on below for our guide, which details how to watch Grown-ish season 5 online from anywhere.

More entertaining TV: watch The Bachelor season 26

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online from outside your country

Those abroad when new Grown-ish season 5 episodes air will struggle to keep up with all the Johnson kids’ goings on, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Grown-ish online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to stream the show from anywhere

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Cable viewers can watch all-new episodes of Grown-ish on Freeform, airing weekly from Wednesday, July 20 at 10pm ET/PT. You can enjoy the latest episodes through the Freeform website (opens in new tab) too, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details for that. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to Freeform programming live or on-demand. Outside of the US? Watch Freeform and Grown-ish season 5 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 without cable

Your cheapest cord-less option is Sling TV. And its limited time offer means you save 50% on your first month (opens in new tab), plus you get a month of free Showtime, Starz, and Epix too. You’ll need to choose the Sling Orange plan, which includes Freeform in addition to ESPN, the Disney Channel, and roughly 30 other channels.

If you're after more variety, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a comprehensive cable alternative whose entry-level Pro plan costs $69.99 a month (after your 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)) but features a whopping 120 channels.

Alternatively, new Grown-ish episodes are added to Hulu a day after they premiere, and you can stream them with the basic $6.99 plan (though you can try a 30-day Hulu free trial first). Or you could opt for the Hulu with Live TV package and stream Freeform content live as it's broadcast.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cable channel ABC Spark broadcasts Freeform content in Canada, so Grown-ish season 5 will air here from Wednesday, July 20 at 10pm ET/PT, just like in America. ABC Spark subscribers also have access to ABC Spark On Demand, so – depending on your cable provider – you should be able to stream new episodes of Grown-ish online as well. And, if you’re looking for the first three seasons of the award-nominated show, then they’re available to stream on Disney Plus with a CA$11.99 subscription. Currently abroad and foiled by pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch your favorite content just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to change your IP address and appear back in your home country.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sadly, Brits won’t see Junior saunter down the hallowed halls of Cal U anytime soon. Disney Plus only recently added season 4 in May this year, roughly two months after the series finale aired in America. And with about 18 episodes a season, it could be early 2023 until Grown-ish season 5 is added to Star on Disney Plus. (opens in new tab) Disney Plus is the exclusive UK home of Grown-ish, seven seasons of Black-ish, and provides access to the acclaimed Disney, Fox and Pixar back catalogue. Plus, a subscription lets you to stream the entire Marvel Comic Universe canon, and everything Star Wars - including Disney Plus Originals The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While there is no longer a Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab), for the modest price of just £7.99 a month you get access to its extensive library.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online in Australia