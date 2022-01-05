How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After eight years on air, it's time to say goodbye to the Johnson family, as Black-ish comes to a close with its eighth and final series. Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish season 8 online and stream this timely sitcom from anywhere.

Created by Kenya Barris (#BlackAF, Girls Trip), this multi award-winning show has received an Emmy, dozens of NAACP awards, and a Golden Globe for its lead Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as a standalone spin-offs Grown-is and Mixed-ish. It’s tackled thorny social issues like racism, inequality, and colorism head on, all without pulling focus from its complex family dynamics.

This final run begins with a bang, with no less than ex-FLOTUS Michelle Obama appearing as herself in the opening episode “That’s What Friends Are For” , with the former First Lady accepting a dinner invitation to the Johnsons’ house after Dre (Anthony Anderson) meets her at a fundraising event.

Obama is the latest in a long line of impressive guest stars who have appeared in the show, but fans of Black-ish will likely be more excited to find the entire cast of main players will be returning for its final season, with Anderson, Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne all back for the show's swan song.

Read on as we detail how to watch Black-ish from anywhere as season 8 goes out.

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online from outside your country

For those abroad for whatever reason when Black-ish season 8 episodes air will find themselves unable to keep up with all the goings on of the Johnson family, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Black-ish online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to stream the show from anywhere

How to watch Black-ish season 8 online for FREE in the US

ABC’s catch-up service The latest season of Black-ish airs every Tuesday on ABC at 9.30pm ET/PT or 8.30pm CT from January 4. If you don’t have cable though, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day. And, if you're prepared to wait, you can watch for free one week after it airs no log-in required! If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Black-ish season 8 without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Black-ish, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, of course. You can also watch Black-ish online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. Both offer a Hulu free trial, duration dependent on which one you go for. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Black-ish season 8 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Can I watch Black-ish season 8 online in Canada?

CityTV Canadian viewers can watch the new season of Black-ish at the same time as their American cousins, though at present only with a cable subscription. Black-ish season 8 will air on CityTV from Tuesday, January 4, at 9.30pm ET / PT. Although some content can be streamed free of charge, and without the need for login details, chances are you’ll have to enter your TV provider credentials to watch new Black-ish live online or on-demand. Content can be accessed either through your web browser or the CityTV Now app for iOS and Android devices. Can't watch CityTV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

Can I watch Black-ish season 8 online in the UK?

Star on Disney Plus It's been a tough period for fans of the show in the UK, with Black-ish having disappeared of the airways after E4 stopped showing it. All that changed with the launch of Star on Disney Plus, with the streaming service making available all previous seasons up to 7 available on demand towards the end of 2021. That's the good news! The bad news is there isn't yet a confirmed date for when season 8 will be available to watch in the UK. In addition to being the exclusive UK home of Black-ish, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. A Disney Plus subscription will also allow you to stream the entire Marvel Comic Universe canon, plus everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett - all for the Disney Plus price of just £7.99 a month.

Can I watch Black-ish season 8 online in Australia?