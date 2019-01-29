How to connect your Nintendo Switch to the TV

If you’re looking to connect your Nintendo Switch to your TV, you’ve come to the right place.

Nintendo’s hugely popular hybrid console can be played in a number of versatile ways. There’s handheld mode, where you play with the controllers attached to the side of the Switch’s display. There’s also tabletop mode, where you lean the Switch on its kickstand and detach the controllers for solo or group play. Or there’s docked mode, where you send a video feed from your console to a television, to enjoy your favorite Nintendo games on a screen deserving of them.

The Nintendo Switch’s own screen is only 6.2 inches, after all, with a middling 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution. Replacing that with a 40-inch screen and 1,920 x 1,080 resolution makes a big difference, and will bring out even more loving detail from the games you’re using your Switch for.

A big screen is also much better for playing with friends – playing Mario Kart in split-screen on a 6.2-inch display is less than ideal.

It’s simple to get your Switch up and running on your TV, and we’ve run through each step in our how-to guide below.

1. Get your wires ready

Where's the HDMI cable? A quick note: HDMI cables aren’t bundled in with most purchases, so you will have to source your own. There are a few brands and makes on the market, with varying materials and slightly different transfer speeds, but for transmitting 1080p video any bargain buy HDMI 2.0 cable from Amazon or your local computing store will be fine.

When buying a Nintendo Switch console, you’ll get a gray-black dock bundled in for this very purpose. First, you need to open the back of the dock, revealing two cable ports.

The uppermost port is for the AC adaptor, which plugs into a wall socket to supply power to the console. The lower port is for an HDMI 2.0 cable, with one end plugging in here and the other end plugging into your TV. The Switch can’t stream content wirelessly to another device, so you’ll need a cable to do the work.

2. Get your Switch ready

Once you’re all plugged in and you've closed the back of the dock, you’ll need to place your Switch console inside the dock. You slide the Switch in from the top of the dock, with the screen facing out the front (where you can see the Switch logo). There’s a small connector point at the bottom of the dock that plugs into the console, which is easy to slide onto.

3. Detach your controllers

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to slide off the controllers from your Switch. The Joy-Con controllers jut out from the sides of the dock, and you’ll still be able to reach them; all you have to do is press in the small ‘release’ button on the back of each Joy-Con and slide it upwards, detaching it from the console.

New Switch purchases will also come with a Joy-Con grip you can slide the controllers into – pictured above – though you can also use a Pro controller, or even use one Joy-Con turned on its side.

4. Turn on that TV already

Next, turn on the TV, and search for the correct HDMI input. Many TVs will have a ‘Source’ button on the remote, or have a menu for inputs among the settings.

You’ll be able to turn on some modern TVs simply by hitting the home button on your Switch controller, activating the display and jumping straight to the right input – though you can also turn this feature off in the Switch’s own settings menu.

Keep in mind that your TV or monitor will need to be at least 1080p to see a graphical difference – though the Switch can’t output in 4K resolution, even if the television is capable of it.

5. Start playing

That's it! Nothing left to do but sit back and relax with your seamless gaming setup.

There are few games that wouldn't be improved with the TV treatment, and you can head to our list of the best Nintendo Switch games to see the best contenders.