Belgium vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch 2022 Nations League football online from anywhere

Belgium vs Netherlands is arguably the pick of the fixtures from this opening salvo of 2022 Nation League 2022. The hosts will be looking to put last year's tournament behind them, after Roberto Martinez’s side suffered defeats to both France and Italy last October. Kick-off is at 7.45pm local time on Friday. Read on to find out how to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream no matter where you are in the world.
Date: Friday, June 3
Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST
Venue: Stade Roi Baudouin, Brussles
Live stream: Premier Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | Fox Sports (US) | Optus Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (NZ) | VTM (opens in new tab) (BEL)
Led by Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils will be looking to their recent good run of form against their neighbours. Belgium have won three and drawn five of their last eight previous meeting with the Netherlands.
The Dutch are meanwhile on a nine games unbeaten stretch and in free scoring form after knocking six goals past both Turkey and Gibraltar in recent outings. The two teams have been drawn in an intriguing group alongside Robert Lewandowski's Poland and Gareth Bale's Wales in League A Group 4.
Read on to find out how to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere in the world on this week.
How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands: live stream soccer in the US
Soccer fans based in the US can tune into Belgium vs Netherlands on Fox Sports 1 (opens in new tab), with kick-off in the States at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.
If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch the action unfold on Fox Sports' streaming platform (opens in new tab), though you'll have to enter your cable provider’s credentials.
How to watch 2022 Nations League without cable
There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' need (opens in new tab)s, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports.
Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for half price (opens in new tab).
Another great option is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month.
If you subscribe to Sling, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below.
How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Belgium vs Netherlands live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch an Belgium vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere
How to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream in the UK
Belgium vs Netherlands kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday evening, and Premier Sports (opens in new tab) has the rights to it in the UK, with the game being broadcast on Premier Sports 2.
Premier Sports is available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab).
The network also has its own streaming-only options available, costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation; or £7.99 per month for La Liga TV only.
If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.
Belgium vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch Nations League football online in Canada
Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the rights holder for live Nations League broadcasts in Canada and will be showing Belgium vs Netherlands live, with kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday morning.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more.
DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands: live stream football in Australia
Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show Belgium vs Netherlands live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands: live stream football in New Zealand
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Spain vs Portugal game in New Zealand via Sky Sport Select, with kick-off set for 6.45am NZST on Saturday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.