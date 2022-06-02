Belgium vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch 2022 Nations League football online from anywhere

Belgium vs Netherlands is arguably the pick of the fixtures from this opening salvo of 2022 Nation League 2022. The hosts will be looking to put last year's tournament behind them, after Roberto Martinez’s side suffered defeats to both France and Italy last October. Kick-off is at 7.45pm local time on Friday. Read on to find out how to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Led by Premier League stars Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils will be looking to their recent good run of form against their neighbours. Belgium have won three and drawn five of their last eight previous meeting with the Netherlands.

The Dutch are meanwhile on a nine games unbeaten stretch and in free scoring form after knocking six goals past both Turkey and Gibraltar in recent outings. The two teams have been drawn in an intriguing group alongside Robert Lewandowski's Poland and Gareth Bale's Wales in League A Group 4.

Read on to find out how to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere in the world on this week.

How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands: live stream soccer in the US

How to watch Belgium vs Netherlands from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Belgium vs Netherlands live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Belgium vs Netherlands live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the rights holder for live Nations League broadcasts in Canada and will be showing Belgium vs Netherlands live, with kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday morning. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show Belgium vs Netherlands live in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another nation.