The best deal ahead of Prime Day just dropped - get the Echo Dot for just $22.99

Waiting for Amazon Prime Day to snag an epic deal? There's no need to wait, as Amazon is releasing early Prime Day deals right now, and the best deal, in our opinion, just dropped today. The retailer has the 5th generation Echo Dot on sale for just $22.99 (was $49.99) - that's a massive 54% discount and a new record-low price.



Why, you ask, is it the best early Prime Day deal? Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is a must-have for every home, and now at just $22.99, it's more affordable than ever. The smart speaker features Amazon Alexa, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice. The latest-model Echo Dot also features an improved sound experience with robust bass and an enhanced audio range and includes new features such as a temperature sensor, handy tap controls, and eero built-in for increased Wi-Fi coverage - all for under $25, which is an incredible value.



Along with the Echo Dot, Amazon has more early Prime Day deals on its best-selling devices, and we've listed the best offers below if you want to jump straight to Amazon's site, followed by today's top deals on more Echo devices, Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, Blink security cameras and more.



Keep in mind, though, you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's early deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

Today's best early Prime Day deal

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a new record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. Prime members can now get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

More early Prime Day deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for $17.50 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

You can also shop more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals and the best Prime Day Echo deals.