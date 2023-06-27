Amazon Prime Day Echo deals 2023: all you need to know

In a matter of weeks, we'll see some of the best Amazon Prime Day Echo deals of 2023 when the retailer's seasonal mega-sale starts on July 11, and we're here to make sure you've got all the info you need before you buy.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to grab one of the best smart speakers at a discounted price, not in the least because Amazon does some of the best deals on its own devices.

When the sales officially begin, we'll be sharing all of the best deals we're seeing right here, so make sure to bookmark this page; until then, keep scrolling to see all of the latest news, any early deals, and our predictions for the event.

Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Echo deals be available?

Just as we predicted, Amazon's Prime Day sales will take place across July 11 - 12 in 2023, with the first official deals going live at midnight.

A vast majority of Echo deals and bundles will become available then, but we've historically seen some discounts in the days running up to the event if you just can't wait. We'll share any we find here, so make sure to check this page as the big day approaches.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Prime Day is a members-only sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you'll want to make sure you sign up to check out all of the best Prime Day Echo deals at Amazon.

However, it's not entirely inaccessible to present non-members; if you've not been a Prime member before, you can start a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial just before the sale starts, which will give you full access over Prime Day completely free of charge. Just make sure to cancel if you don't want to be charged after the sale!

Currently, Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: what to expect

Whether you're a smart home fanatic, a new starter, or just fancy a few cool gadgets around your home, Prime Day is one of the best sales events of the year to find discounted smart home devices. Largely, this is because Amazon owns a good amount of well-respected smart home devices, from its own Echo speakers to Ring Doorbells and robot vacuums.

There's always a slew of deals on Amazon Echo devices, as well as some pretty fantastic bundles to kickstart your smart home set-up. Last year we saw some excellent deals pairing Echo devices with Ring Doorbells, Fire Sticks, and even smart plugs.

Generally, the best deals are for older devices, but we do occasionally see smaller reductions for newer products. As Amazon has released a fair amount of new products this past year, we could see some of the lowest-ever prices on older smart speakers.

Last year's Prime Day Echo deals in the US

Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for a record-low price, with a deal that we don't expect to be beaten this year. In our Echo Dot review, we found it to be decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, pretty smart too. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the forecast, set timers, and more, all with the power of voice commands

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5 - now heavily reduced in today's Prime Day deals. Today's price beats the previous record by a whole $10 and makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $74.99 - A great way to kick-start your smart home security setup on the cheap, this Prime Day deal is offering the excellent Echo Show 5 display with a fully compatible Blink Mini security camera for well under half price. At just $45 together, you're getting a record low price here for a pairing of Alexa-enabled devices that can monitor your home as well as play music, make video calls, set up alerts, and so on.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Here's another record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. This larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. Even though there's a newer version available, we think the first-gen model a bargain at just over $50 considering it was awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5: $184.98 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get a huge saving on a beginner-friendly smart home package that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5. With the discount, you effectively get one device for free. Both of them can be paired up, so you can see, hear and speak to anyone at your front door using the smart display. It can also be used to play all sorts of entertainment, display your favorite photos, read the news, ping alerts and even control other smart devices in the home.

Last year's Prime Day Echo deals in the UK

Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – Here it is folks - Amazon's best-selling smart speaker of all time for its lowest price so far. Today's price beats the previous record by £5 in total, yielding an absolute bargain price. In our Echo Dot review we found it to be decently loud, and thanks to Alexa it’s pretty smart, too. You can use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices, and more.

Blink Video Doorbell with free Echo Dot: £99.98 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £65 - Pick up the Blink Video Doorbell in today's Prime Day sales and the retailer with throw in an additional 4th gen Echo Dot free of charge. Since the Doorbell was already available at its lowest ever price, we'd say why not get yourself an additional smart speaker. Like with most smart doorbells, the Blink Video Doorbell provides seamless alerts and two-way audio.

Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot bundle: £99.98 £37.98 at Amazon

Save £62 - Here's a great little bundle that'll give you the most popular Fire TV Stick and a compatible smart speaker on the cheap. With this bundle, you'll not only be able to give your TV smart capabilities and Alexa, but a nifty little gadget to control it from anywhere in your home. Of course, the Echo Dot doesn't just control other devices, it can also play tunes, set timers, or read out the news.

Echo Dot two-pack + Meross smart plug: £118.97 £42.98 at Amazon

Save £75 - While we're talking about super-cheap ways to kick-start your smart home setup, check out this Echo Dot two-pack plus Meross smart plug bundle. You'll not only get two of the latest Echo Dots here, which are fantastic smart speakers, but a super easy-to-use smart plug for controlling all your devices. A really great application for this pairing is controlling lights on the other side of your home - say, turning downstairs lights off when you're already upstairs and ready for bed.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £39.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Save £23 – The third-generation Echo Dot might have been replaced by the new Echo Dot (2020), but it's still well worth considering, especially at today's record-low price. For a little bit less than the latest version of the Dot, you'll get many of the same features in a slightly older design. It can still stream music, provide news alerts, and all the Alexa voice controls you'd expect. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review - it's still easily one of the best smart speakers around.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £74.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - This Prime Day deal on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 just beats the record low from Black Friday last year - by a whole £1, no less. At this price, Amazon's budget smart display is even better value than usual and it's an overall great choice if you're looking to add smart capabilities to your home on the cheap. Use it to make calls, stream videos, check the weather and news, or even use it as a digital photo frame. It's a very versatile little gadget indeed, and one that works great with other Alexa-compatible devices.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen): £239.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - The biggest smart display in the range, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is designed to function as the centerpiece of your entire smart home setup. It features a crisp HD display, auto-framing 13mp camera (amazing for video calls), and rotating design. While a bit pricier than the other models, it's a great choice for both the kitchen and living room if you're going to make use of the larger screen real estate for calls or media.

Echo Show 5 + Blink HD bundle: £164.98 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £109 - Here's one of the biggest Prime Day deals so far in the UK. This Echo Show and Blink HD bundle is all you'll need to kickstart your smart home setup on a budget. You get Amazon's excellent entry-level smart display plus a compatible smart security camera to help monitor movement and visitors outside your home for a third off the usual price.