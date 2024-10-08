Quick! The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has crashed to $997 for Amazon Prime Day

Hold the phone! Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $997 (was $1,299.99) as part of its October Amazon Prime Day sale. This particular saving applies to the 256GB model in Titanium Yellow, but if you'd prefer more storage (or a different color), the 512GB Titanium Violet model is currently down to $1,065 (was $1,4199.99).

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's price dropped as low as $974.99 during Amazon's previous Prime Day deals event in July, but we haven't seen it go below the $1,000 mark since then. Prior to this second Prime Day, the Galaxy S24 Ultra hovered at around $1,049.99, so Amazon has seen fit to discount the price of the best Samsung phone by a further $50 for the event itself.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just shy of its lowest-ever price, and the 512GB model to just $1,065.58. So, if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so. With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and class-leading set of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion.

If you're a regular reader of TechRadar, you'll know how highly we rate the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's one of the best camera phones – nay the best phones, period – money can buy in 2024, and is only really rivaled by the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of hardware.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a four-lens rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. That’s all before mentioning the phone's market-leading suite of assistive AI features, which make the Galaxy S24 Ultra one of the best AI phones released so far.

It's technically been possible to grab an unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for even less than $997 (or indeed $974.99) prior to Prime Day, but those instances have always required that you trade in your existing smartphone. Amazon's current Prime Day price is a no-strings-attached offer on an unlocked device, so you needn't worry about exchanging your current device.

More Prime Day Samsung deals

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon is stocking our favorite cheap Samsung phone for just $299 – that’s for the model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM (the same amount of storage and RAM as an iPhone 15!) We found the A35 to have surprisingly strong performance and battery life with a beautiful display to boot, which earned it a spot on our list of the best cheap phones. What’s more, Samsung has promised four years of mainline Android updates, meaning the A35 will feel modern for years to come.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE + $100 Amazon Gift Card: was $809.99 now $709.99 at Amazon

To sweeten the deal when buying the new Galaxy S24 FE, Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card with every purchase – as well as the option to add some Galaxy Buds FE for half-price. The phone includes a super high-resolution 50MP camera, 256 GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery. What more could you want?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): was $329.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Even though the newer version is here, this is a good saving on arguably the best Galaxy smartwatch for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find that the Galaxy Watch 6 connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, this an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price.

