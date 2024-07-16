Not a drill: Amazon just smashed its own Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price record

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing on both sides of the pond, and one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've come across so far concerns the all-singing, all-dancing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
At just $974.99 (down from $1299.99), the best Samsung phone is now the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. The retailer has smashed its previous lowest-ever Galaxy S24 Ultra price (which came on Memorial Day back in May) by $75.
It's technically been possible to grab an unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for even less money before Prime Day, but those instances have required hefty trade-in values. In contrast, Amazon's new $974.99 price is a no-strings-attached offer on an unlocked device. In other words, if you've been holding out for a strong sim-free deal on one of the best phones, period, now is the time to act.
Not in the US? Scroll down for more Prime Day deals in your region.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $974.99 at Amazon
With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted various storage variants of the phone to their lowest-ever prices, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.
More of today's best Samsung deals
A heavily discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra is far from the only Samsung phone deal available this Prime Day. In fact, Amazon has dropped no less than five (!) headline-grabbing Samsung Prime Day phone deals in the US, and below, we've highlighted two alternative, much more affordable options if the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains (understandably) out of your price range.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (128GB): was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon
Even at full price, the Galaxy A35 5G exceeds its price tag with a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance, and highly customizable software. Now, at $299.99, it's an even more enticing proposition, though mid-range mobile buyers will have to make do with middling camera performance and sluggish charging.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon
If you're after something a tad more advanced than the Galaxy A35 5G but more affordable than the Galaxy S24, then the Galaxy S23 FE could be an option. We described this 'Fan Edition' phone as a "solid buy" and a "huge step up from other bargain phones" in our Galaxy S23 FE review, and it's never offered better value for money.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: iPads and Apple Watch from $189
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: deals on Sony and JBL
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and KitchenAid
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Amazon Fire and Samsung from $64.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Gift cards: 15% off
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Motorola from £83.99
- Tablets: £110 off Honor Pad 8
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
- Wi-Fi: Amazon eero routers from £39.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.