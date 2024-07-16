Not a drill: Amazon just smashed its own Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price record

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing on both sides of the pond, and one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've come across so far concerns the all-singing, all-dancing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

At just $974.99 (down from $1299.99), the best Samsung phone is now the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. The retailer has smashed its previous lowest-ever Galaxy S24 Ultra price (which came on Memorial Day back in May) by $75.

It's technically been possible to grab an unlocked version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for even less money before Prime Day, but those instances have required hefty trade-in values. In contrast, Amazon's new $974.99 price is a no-strings-attached offer on an unlocked device. In other words, if you've been holding out for a strong sim-free deal on one of the best phones, period, now is the time to act.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $974.99 at Amazon

With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted various storage variants of the phone to their lowest-ever prices, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.

More of today's best Samsung deals

A heavily discounted Galaxy S24 Ultra is far from the only Samsung phone deal available this Prime Day. In fact, Amazon has dropped no less than five (!) headline-grabbing Samsung Prime Day phone deals in the US, and below, we've highlighted two alternative, much more affordable options if the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains (understandably) out of your price range.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (128GB): was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Even at full price, the Galaxy A35 5G exceeds its price tag with a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance, and highly customizable software. Now, at $299.99, it's an even more enticing proposition, though mid-range mobile buyers will have to make do with middling camera performance and sluggish charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're after something a tad more advanced than the Galaxy A35 5G but more affordable than the Galaxy S24, then the Galaxy S23 FE could be an option. We described this 'Fan Edition' phone as a "solid buy" and a "huge step up from other bargain phones" in our Galaxy S23 FE review, and it's never offered better value for money.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK