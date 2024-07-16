Wow! Every Samsung Galaxy S24 phone just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon

This year's Amazon Prime Day sale is now underway, and to mark the occasion, Samsung has dropped no less than five (!) headline-grabbing Amazon Prime Day phone deals in the US.

Leading the charge is a suite of record-low prices on three of the best Samsung phones: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Specifically, you can now pick up the standard Galaxy S24 for just $599.99 (down from $799.99), the larger Galaxy S24 Plus for just $749.99 (down from $999.99), and the super-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $974.99 (down from $1299.99).

We repeat: all three of these phones have never been cheaper. And with the Galaxy S25 line still at least six months away, it's unlikely that Amazon will drop the price of the Galaxy S24 series much (if any) further between now and Black Friday. In other words, if you've been holding out for a stellar Galaxy S24 deal, now is the time to cash in.

Alternatively, if you'd rather go for a cheaper Galaxy model, Amazon has also slashed the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy S23 FE prices to $299.99 and $449.99, respectively. The former ranks among the best cheap phones we've tested, while the latter continues to receive all of Samsung's fancy Galaxy AI features, making it a great value buy in 2024.

Today's best Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 (128GB): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

The standard Galaxy S24 has never been cheaper. For just $599.99 at Amazon right now, you'll get a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a vibrant 6.2-inch display, three capable rear cameras, and seven – yes, seven – years of software and security updates. That commitment matches Google's promise towards its newest Pixel phones, so you needn't worry about replacing the Galaxy S24 soon after purchasing.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

Like the Galaxy S24, the larger Galaxy S24 Plus is also on sale at Amazon right now, and the discount offered on this phone ($250) is even larger. In our Galaxy S24 Plus review, we described Samsung's latest middle child as "comparable" to the super-premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you should only really go for the more expensive of the two phones if you're a mobile photography fanatic.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $974.99 at Amazon

With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted various storage variants of the phone to their lowest-ever prices, so if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (128GB): was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Even at full price, the Galaxy A35 5G exceeds its price tag with a great-looking display, impressive gaming performance, and highly customizable software. Now, at $299.99, it's an even more enticing proposition, though mid-range mobile buyers will have to make do with middling camera performance and sluggish charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're after something a tad more advanced than the Galaxy A35 5G but more affordable than the Galaxy S24, then the Galaxy S23 FE could be an option. We described this 'Fan Edition' phone as a "solid buy" and a "huge step up from other bargain phones" in our Galaxy S23 FE review, and it's never offered better value for money.

Four of the five phones recommended above feature on our list of the best Samsung phones, so you can rest assured that we're not just recommending them based on their great deal prices alone. On the flip side, the only phone not currently on that list, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, remains a great choice in 2024 despite its absence, not least because its successor, the Galaxy S24 FE, isn't rumored to hit shelves until early 2025.

