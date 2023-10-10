LG's C2 OLED is the best TV we've tested and it just hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV we've tested, thanks to its exceptional picture, impressive sound, and sleek design, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale just dropped the 65-inch model down to a stunning price of $1,449 (was $2,099.99). That's a $450 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's also the best Prime Day TV deal I've spotted so far - and that's quite a statement.



• Shop Walmart's full rival Prime Day sale



The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.

If you're looking for a high-end display at an incredible price, you can't get much better than this excellent deal from Walmart on the LG C2 OLED TV. This specific model beats the current deal at Amazon and Best Buy, and unlike today's Amazon Prime Day sale - there are no membership requirements to shop today's bargain.

LG C2 OLED TV deal - lowest price ever

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,596 Best Buy: $1,699.99

More of today's best TV deals

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's holiday sales are known for cheap big-screen TVs, like this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, on sale for just $268 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $268 now $238 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs we’ve seen, and a great value considering you’re getting an array of smart features built in. Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, and supports all the usual streaming services right out of the box. Is it the best TV in the world? No – but if you’re looking for a cheap big-screen TV for casual viewing this is a very good option.

Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90K 4K HDR Google TV: was $1,498 now $998 at Walmart

If you're looking for a more premium display in today's Walmart sale, you can get the Sony 75-inch Bravia X90K 4K TV on sale for $998 - the lowest price you can find. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499 now $1,097 at Walmart

Walmart has Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,097 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off the MSRP. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

You can also look forward to the Black Friday TV deals event and see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.