Early Black Friday deal drops the LG C2 OLED TV down to $1,496.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to score an early Black Friday deal on a stunning display, the LG C2 OLED is the best TV we've tested, thanks to its exceptional picture, impressive sound, and sleek design. Amazon just dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,496.99 (was $2,099.99) - that's a $600 discount and the lowest price you can find.



The best-selling TV, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, features a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor that delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.

If you're looking for a high-end display at an incredible price, you can't get much better than this early Black Friday deal on the LG C2 OLED TV. This specific model from Amazon beats the current deals at Walmart and Best Buy, and we can't guarantee you'll find a better price at the official Black Friday deals event.

Early Black Friday deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,496 - the best deal you can find right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

More of today's best early Black Friday TV deals

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sales are known for cheap big-screen TVs, like this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, on sale for just $268 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

One of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far is the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $699.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Walmart has Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,949 thanks to today's whopping $1,050 discount. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $700 off at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

You can also look forward to the Black Friday TV deals event and see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals. You can also look forward to more of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals.