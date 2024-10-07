It's back: Apple's best cheap iPad is on sale for a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day deals event hasn't even started yet, but that hasn't stopped the retailer from discounting the best cheap tablet to a record-low price: right now, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is just $199.99 (was $329).

The price of this particular iPad has fluctuated all year, and it's been as low as $199.99 once before (on September 15). In any case, you won't find the iPad 10.2 (2021) for less anywhere else, and we're certain that this record-low price won't be improved in the coming days as Amazon's Prime Day event gets underway.

Today's best iPad 10.2 (2021) deal

iPad 10.2 (2021) (64GB): was $329 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon has discounted the iPad 10.2 (2021) – also known as the iPad 9th-generation – to a record-equaling low price ahead of Prime Day. Despite its age, this iPad offers a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen with True Tone technology, decent battery life (we got around 10 hours in our testing), and it'll also continue to be supported with software updates until at least 2027. Put simply, the iPad 10.2 (2021) is the best iPad if you're on a budget, and we don't expect to see Amazon's $199.99 price bettered in the coming days.

Don't be put off by the age of the iPad 10.2 (2021). Sure, it's now over three years old, but it's also compatible with iPadOS 18 (aka Apple's newest operating system) and will remain supported with updates for at least another three years.

In addition to its vibrant 10.2-inch display, the iPad 10.2 (2021) boasts a still-capable A13 Bionic chipset, and easy-to-use multitasking features that make it perfectly suited to browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

As noted above, this is the best iPad for those on a budget, and since we're not expecting Apple to announce a replacement for the current standard iPad model – the iPad 10.9 (2022) – until sometime next year, there's no risk that the iPad 10.2 (2021) will suddenly crash to an even lower price in the coming months.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

You can get the brand-new version of Amazon's basic and best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $54.99 – that's a massive $45 discount considering it's only just launched. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for decent performance with everyday tasks, an eight-inch HD display 32GB of storage, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life. Its power won't blow you away, but it's the one I'd buy if you just need a cheap no-frills tablet for light use.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in the retailer's Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is fine enough at 32GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

