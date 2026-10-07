34 Prime Day bargains under £50 — Lego, Blink, Oral-B, Samsung, Ninja, and more cheap deals I'd buy

Everything is getting more expensive these days, but isn't it nice to be able to treat ourselves to a little something every now and then? Well, I've been searching through the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale all of this week, and I've found 34 useful and affordable deals under £50.

• Browse the full Prime Big Deal Days sale at Amazon

My top picks include everything from cool tech gadgets and handy smart home tech to big savings on essentials and bargains from major brands. Hopefully, there will be something in this list that catches your eye, ticks an item early off your Christmas shopping list, or helps you stock up on some household goods for less.

One that's proved extremely popular through the two-day sale is this Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell for £24.99 (was £129.98). That's a huge saving on a fantastic smart home starter bundle that has everything you need to monitor your home through your phone and other devices.

Other low-price deals I like the look of include the Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs for £15.95 (was £19.95), the Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush for £37.99 (was £100), and an Anker PowerCore 10K Portable Charger for £14.98 (was £17.99).

I've picked out many more under £50 bargains from the sale below. Just be aware that you need to be a Prime member to access the majority of these and most offers end tonight when the Prime Big Deal Days sale comes to an end. After that, our next big sales event, when some of these will likely return, is Black Friday in November.

34 best deals under £50 for Prime Day

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell: was £129.98 now £24.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 2: was £100 now £37.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on an entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Renpho Massage Gun: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back. Read more Read less ▼

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was £44.99 now £29.39 at Amazon As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Basics 100-Pack AA Batteries: was £15.69 now £13.34 at Amazon Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Prime Day sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a whopping 100 AA batteries for under £15? That'll keep you going for a while. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.69 at Amazon Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Honeywell TurboForce Power Fan: was £29.99 now £25.49 at Amazon This small desk fan has been a popular buy all summer as it's a cheap yet powerful option, so it's worth shouting out again while it's on sale for Prime Day. It's not the most advanced fan out there, but you get three speed settings and quiet operation, which makes it a good choice for your desk while working or on the side table at night. Read more Read less ▼

Finish Dishwasher Tablets: was £17 now £14.39 at Amazon Not much to say about this one except it's a whole lot of dishwasher tablets for a great low price. Even though Prime Day is always a good time to score some tech bargains, it's just as good to get a few home essentials in your basket while they're available for less. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen 100W Fast Charger: was £49.99 now £28.84 at Amazon If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch. Read more Read less ▼

Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £65 now £49.98 at Amazon Here's a chance to get the Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush for a record-low price at Amazon. As I found after picking one up myself, it doesn't just have sustainability chops; it's also an excellent toothbrush that we scored an impressive 4.5 out of five in our Suri Sonic Electric Toothbrush review. It performs and cleans well, offers a fantastic 40-day battery life, fast charging over USB-C, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker 2: was £28.49 now £22.99 at Amazon If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for a little over £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £14.98 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone. Read more Read less ▼

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plugs with Energy Monitoring: was £23.99 now £14.99 at Amazon A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This bundle featuring the latest Xbox Wireless Controller and a USB-C charging cable is now available for £39.99 on Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time. Read more Read less ▼

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 15% off. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Always a hot item during sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £24.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼

Wolfbox MF50 Compressed Air Duster: was £49.99 now £32.29 at Amazon The Wolfbox MF50 is a convenient and extremely easy-to-use air duster, with a single button to cycle through fan speeds, a trigger to fire out the air, and several different attachments to choose between depending on the cleaning job you need it for. It's completely wireless with USB-C charging and lasts up to four hours on a single charge on the lowest setting, too. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £36.99 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This handy kitchen gadget is now at its lowest-ever price. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £43.99 at Amazon As someone who grew up playing one of these on family holidays, I can't help but be incredibly tempted to pick up the super-cool Lego Game Boy as a display piece while it's over £10 off at Amazon. And I'm sure many other retro gamers out there would love it as a gift this Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This bundle featuring the latest Xbox Wireless Controller and a USB-C charging cable is now available for £39.99 on Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £46.99 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was on Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal. Read more Read less ▼

Bontec Dual Monitor Arm: was £35.99 now £24.67 at Amazon I've got this arm for my dual setup at home and it works really well to hold up both of my monitors, making it easier and more comfortable to work and game across the pair of them. This particular model supports displays from 13 - 27 inches. is height adjustable, can be mounted in two different ways, and supports up to 360-degree rotation. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2921 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £54.99 now £32.99 at Amazon If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2921 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: was £41.94 now £31 at Amazon At almost £30, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget fitness tracker. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and battery life is also not a problem, with 13 days on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.99 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼

Warmco Portable Handheld Fan: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon This Warmco Portable handheld fan is a slightly more high-tech and serious-looking device. Again, we haven't reviewed it, but it does have good Amazon reviews and the price is right thanks to this current deal. According to the user reviews, this looks to be a surprisingly powerful little fan that's capable of 3 to 13 hours of operation per charge. Read more Read less ▼

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: was £54.99 now £18.99 at Amazon This is a brand new, lowest-ever price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PS5. The latest entry didn't launch to huge positive acclaim, but we still think it has excellent Zombies and multiplayer modes, according to our review. Just don't expect a campaign that's as good as some of the classics. Read more Read less ▼

SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSD Card: was £44.99 now £36.09 at Amazon Here's a cheap and cheerful 256GB MicroSD card for under £40 in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale. It's wild that this has been as low as £15 in the past, but this is where we're at with storage costs right now. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need. Read more Read less ▼