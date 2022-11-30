Kindle Scribe review: not enough of what we want

The Kindle Scribe is a return to large-screen Kindles, with a pen included. We wish the pen added more value and came with many more writing features, but the Scribe is still an excellent Kindle ereader, which means you get fantastic battery life; a sharp, bright screen; and full access to the Amazon Kindle library of books and Audible audiobooks you already own.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Two-minute review

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Finally, a Kindle you can write upon… said who, exactly? If you’re a student or academic, you’ll be disappointed by the limitations on how you can annotate books. If you’re trying to be productive, this is far from a productivity tool. If you’re into journaling, there are better options for writing tablets, though admittedly nothing handles reading and books quite like the best Kindle ereaders.

That’s the bottom line – the Kindle Scribe is a great, big Kindle, and Amazon doesn’t try to take the device much further than adding a few basic writing features; less than you’ll find on any competing E Ink tablet with a pen. The reMarkable 2 has many more writing templates and more robust pen options, and the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra runs Android 11 and can convert text to type as you write.

The Kindle Scribe has its advantages. It has plenty of storage and amazing battery life, and it’s one of the cheaper writing tablets when you factor the cost of the pen. It has a bright backlight that can adjust for night reading, and it can access the full Kindle book library, which is essential if you’re an avid reader. Still, it’s hard to find a reason why folks who need an ereader with a pen should prefer the Kindle Scribe over alternatives.

Kindle Scribe review: price and availability

$339.99 / £339.99 / AU $549.99 for 16GB with basic pen

Premium pen includes eraser and shortcut button

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

It’s hard to compare the pricing on tablets like the Kindle Scribe, but overall we think it’s very good value for what you get. Even though the screen is larger, Amazon hasn’t sacrificed the crisp level of detail, so it still reads at 300ppi, which is even sharper than an Apple iPad’s 264ppi. The iPad 10.2 (2021) starts at $329 in the US, which is comparable, but you don’t get a pen. Of course, comparing a colorful, extensible tablet like the iPad to the Kindle Scribe is like comparing apples to, er… Kindles.

The Kindle Scribe might be better compared to the reMarkable 2 writing tablet, which starts at a deceptive $299. We say deceptive because reMarkable doesn’t include a pen and charges exorbitant fees. The reMarkable 2 with a pen costs $378, or $428 for the premium pen.

Kindle Scribe specs Weight: 433g

Dimensions: 196 x 230 x 5.8mm

Display size: 10.2-inch

Storage: 16, 32, 64GB

Charging: USB-C charging

Backlight: LED (35 lights)

Pen Included: Yes

That bundle with Amazon’s premium pen, which uses the exact same technology, is $369.99, which makes the Kindle Scribe look like a steal. The reMarkable also doesn’t have a backlight, so you need a light source to use it in the dark. It also cannot access the Kindle library, or any large eBook library easily.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

There are even more advanced E Ink tablets that use a pen, like the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra. That tablet is a more feature-packed device, and in its own class in terms of capability and price. It has a camera for document scanning and runs Android, for instance. For that reason, it’s almost twice the price of Amazon’s Kindle Scribe.

The more interesting price comparison is between the Kindle Scribe and other Kindle ereaders. If you want the best ereader around, and you need a big screen, there’s no comparison. The Scribe costs $90 / £110 / AU$150 more than the Kindle Oasis, which has only a 7-inch display, half the storage space, and no pen support. The only thing the Scribe cannot do is take a dip in the ocean, which the Kindle Oasis can legitimately handle, saltwater and all.

Kindle Scribe review: design

Big and bright display doesn’t sacrifice sharpness

Port and power are weirdly placed on the side

The Amazon Kindle Scribe looks like a very large Kindle. It has rounded corners and smoothly curved edges with a wide, flat back. It has a bezel all around, with a larger edge on the left side, if you hold the tablet Amazon smile-up. You can flip the Scribe and hold the larger edge with your right hand, but then the Amazon logo will be frowning.

The USB-C port for charging, as well as the power button are both strangely placed on the side of the device, near the middle. The pen, which is included, hangs on by a magnet on the opposite side edge of the Scribe.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

This is our least favorite way of holding a pen. The strongest rare earth magnets cannot keep a pen in place when we slide a tablet in and out of a backpack sleeve. We lost the Scribe pen on day one and spent a half hour searching before we found it. Thankfully, an old Galaxy Note pen works just as well in a pinch.

If you spring for the leather folio case, a nice addition that Amazon sent along with our review sample, the flap opens up over the top like a reporter’s notebook, though much larger. The pen then slots into a holder on the edge of the flap.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Compared to the competition, the Kindle Scribe is a bit thicker than the reMarkable 2 tablet, which makes sense because the reMarkable lacks a backlight. The Kindle has a very bright LED backlit screen, and it can switch from a bluish-gray tint to a bluelight-free tint that’s better for nighttime reading.

The Kindle Scribe is also wider than the reMarkable, and less tall. The screens are roughly the same size, it’s just that the reMarkable puts its big bezel edge at the bottom instead of the side.

For reading, we found the Kindle very comfortable to hold and use, even for such a large tablet. We’d love to see it shed some weight, but it isn’t clumsy.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Kindle Scribe review: using it

Excellent large screen Kindle for reading books

Middling e-ink writing tablet for journaling and notes

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

If you want to read books on a large screen Kindle, the Kindle Scribe is an easy ereader to recommend. The price is high for the category, but the screen is much larger than the next-biggest Kindle Oasis, without sacrificing the remarkable pixel density. If you’ve been craving a gigantic reading screen for bigger fonts and larger images, the Scribe is a joy to use.

On the other hand, if you’ve been excited about a Kindle that you can also use for journaling, note taking, and other writing tasks, the Kindle Scribe is a huge letdown. For most fans of notebooks and written tasks, the Scribe offers the bare minimum, and there are better options to be found in the competition.

For students and academics, the Scribe only allows you to write notes as sticky notes appended to a book. You cannot actually write on the book page, in the margins, for instance. College students who buy their own books love the ability to interact directly with the text in writing, and it is a huge letdown that the Kindle Scribe cannot support this feature.

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

For journaling and freewriting, the Kindle Scribe offers few template options, and none that work well with popular journal methods. We use bullet journaling and found some basic dots and lined pages, but nothing as organized or creative as the templates we enjoy on the reMarkable 2 tablet. If you keep a journal or take detailed notes, that’s the better option.

If you were hoping to doodle and draw, the Kindle Scribe is not interested. There are no pen options beyond thick or thin. The reMarkable tablet gives you numerous pen styles, including a calligraphy pen that reacts to direction and tilt. The Kindle Scribe gives you a pen, a highlighter, and an eraser, and that’s it.

It isn’t difficult to use the Kindle Scribe for basic productivity. When we needed to sign a document, we simply sent it to a custom email address that we set up through our Amazon Kindle account. The pdf file arrived on our Scribe, and we could sign it and email it back with no trouble.

There is no way to convert handwriting to typography, which is a real miss for the Scribe. This would be a great way to search through all of the sticky notes we take on a book, or a better way to send a written document via email. For note taking alone, the Kindle Scribe needs to be able to make the conversion.

Kindle Scribe review: connectivity

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Easy setup over Wi-Fi, no device needed

Send documents to a dedicated email address

Amazon makes it easy to set up the Kindle Scribe and get all of your books and documents on and off the device. We had no trouble finding our Wi-Fi network, and the Kindle does not need a second device for setup. If you have a smartphone with the Kindle app, that helps speed the process along, but it isn’t required.

When we needed to sign documents with the Kindle Scribe, we found a dedicated email address @kindle.com was the easiest way. It is set up with a random username by default, but you can change this online, and we made it more convenient. As soon as we sent a document it appeared in our library, and we could email it to up to five recipients.

An Audible audiobook on the Kindle Scribe (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Of course, there are many more connectivity options we’d like to see, but at this price the options are fair. Some folks may want an LTE connection at least for downloading books or emailing simple black and white documents. Amazon sells a deluxe version of the Kindle Oasis with an unlimited AT&T connection for downloads on the go.

We could also imagine a microSD card slot being very useful for transferring and signing documents. If this were a more serious productivity tool, that would be a top request.

Should I buy the Kindle Scribe?

Buy it if

You want a really big Kindle for reading books

Since the Kindle DX disappeared almost 10 years ago, there hasn’t been a truly large screen reader for Kindle eBook fans. The Kindle Scribe lets you blow up text and images

You annotate books using sticky notes

If you already make notes in books by writing on Post-In Notes and slipping them in between the pages, the Kindle Scribe works the way you want

You read a lot and sign things from time to time

The Kindle Scribe makes it very easy to mark up and sign pdf documents, even easier than it is to take notes in books. If that’s your gig, the Kindle Scribe will help you work

Don't buy it if

You want to take notes in the margins

The Kindle Scribe inexplicably won’t let you write directly on a book page. You can only attach a sticky note. That isn’t the way most students want to work

You’re into journaling and doodling

The Kindle Scribe has very few writing features to help you organize a journal. There are no creative pen options or templates for doodling and artists.

You want to make documents from your written notes

The Kindle Scribe can’t convert handwritten notes to type, which is a huge miss for anyone trying to be efficient with note taking and real productivity.

Kindle Scribe review: also consider

If our Kindle Scribe review still has you on the fence then consider this trio of alternatives below:

(opens in new tab) reMarkable 2

If you want to start a journal, or if you want to draw and be more creative, turn to the reMarkable 2. It has many more pen options to change the look and feel, and it includes many more templates to write upon. If only it had a backlight for nighttime use. Check out our reMarkable 2 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Onyx Boox Tab Ultra

If you want a serious e-ink tablet, check out the powerful Onxy Boox Tab Ultra. This tablet runs Android 11, so you can load apps and use more advanced features like automatic writing conversion. It even has a camera for document scanning. Read more about the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Kindle Oasis

If you just want the best possible ereader, the Kindle Oasis is a fantastic device that deserves its spot at the top of the Kindle heap. Take it to the beach, read it in the tub, it’s comfortable to hold and lasts forever. Check out our Kindle Oasis review (opens in new tab)