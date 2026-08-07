‘You should only buy it when it’s on sale’ — the Samsung Galaxy S26 just dropped to an all-time low AU$992
Get a proper flagship for less than the 'budget' iPhone 17e
- Amazon beats its last all-time low price of AU$1,098 during EOFY, dipping below AU$1,000 for the first time
- Also discounted at Samsung Australia's store for AU$999, with exclusive colours and monthly installment payment options
- Trade-in options available from both stores for further savings
It’s an exciting time to be a Samsung phone fan right now with the recent launch of its new foldable range, including a brand new form factor for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Pre-orders are still ongoing, but with prices starting from AU$1,949, not everyone will be springing for these premium phones.
If you’re in the market for something much more affordable, then you’re in luck — the Samsung Galaxy S26 is currently at its all-time low price of AU$992 on Amazon, or a whopping 36% off.
Costing less than Apple’s budget phone — the AU$999 iPhone 17e — the base model Samsung Galaxy S26 is a true flagship device with three camera lenses, 12GB of RAM and the full Galaxy AI suite. This deal handily beats the previous all-time low of AU$1,098 we saw during EOFY and Prime Day. Amazon has the Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue and White colours available for this price, and you can also trade in your old phone for more savings.
Our Samsung Galaxy S26 review praised the bright AMOLED display, reliable 3-lens camera setup and surprisingly long battery life given its relatively small 4,300mAh capacity. It also has a 6.3-inch screen, perfect for those who like smaller-sized handsets.
Storage options now also start at 256GB, up from the predecessor’s 128GB. That change, plus the other improvements over the S25, meant the S26 came with a price increase from AU$1,399 to AU$1,549.
Aussies also miss out on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in the US model, having to settle for an Exynos 2600 processor. Our reviewer also noted the relatively slow 25W charging speed and the lack of full Qi2 wireless charging support, commenting that this phone is only worth buying when it’s on sale.
And that’s why this phone is an easy recommendation for less than AU$1,000, despite its shortcomings. It’s a solid entry-level flagship with the specs to back it up, which also comes in an increasingly rare 6.3-inch size.
Also discounted at the Samsung store
Not a fan of the default colours on sale at Amazon? The Samsung Australia store also has the handset discounted for AU$999, and that includes the store-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow colours. You can also purchase the handset through a monthly repayment plan and trade in an old device to save even more.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on phones, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasional hiker, and also writes about related tech like smartwatches and bike computers.
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