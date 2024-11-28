Looking for the best Android phone? These record-setting Black Friday Samsung phone deals are a great place to start
Save serious money on Samsung's latest flagship phones
Now's a good time to grab yourself one of the best Samsung phones, as some incredible Black Friday deals are appearing on all manner of devices from the Korean brand. These include the latest 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $949 (was $1,419) at Samsung, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,099.99 (was $1,899.99) at Samsung. In the UK, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for £1,249 (was £1,799) at Laptops Direct.
What's even better is that deals via the Samsung site are offering huge additional savings if you trade in an eligible device; the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, can be bought for as little as $399.99 if you depart with qualifying hardware.
Today's best Samsung phone deals in the US
With stellar AI features, cameras and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 512GB model is getting a massive saving across three colorways, although other colors are also discounted heavily, albeit by $350 rather than $470. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted. Remember to scroll down and deselect trade-in to see the offer (although you could get a further $800 off if you have an eligible device).
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,200, plus $300 off online-exclusive colors. That means, if you've got a Galaxy S24 Ultra to swap, you can now pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $399. No device to hand over? You can still take $800 off the price.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great smartphone, with powerful specs, solid cameras, and a long list of AI features. It also happens to fold in half. The latest iteration of Samsung's innovative flip foldable series makes few concessions to achieve its stylish folding mechanism, and with the largest cover screen ever fitted to a Z Flip phone, this handset is one of the most versatile devices on the market. The phone unfolds to a 6.7-inch display, with a taller-than-usual FHD+ display. Internally, you're looking at the class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM to power AI and multitasking, and 256GB of storage. Add to this a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie camera for all your snapping needs.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals in the UK
With stellar AI features, cameras, and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. All three storage variants have been discounted by $250 at Samsung for Black Friday, and you'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you leave a review of your purchase. Neat!
With £220 off its original price, this deal makes the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 even more appealing. The 256GB variant is also being discounted by £210, bringing the price down to £649. Both models are available in various colorways.
This astounding deal from Laptops Direct brings the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the same retail price as the Galaxy S24 Ultra – meaning you're effectively getting the folding aspect of this class-leading folding phone for no additional cost. The two phones aren't quite one-for-one specs-wise, but seeing a folding phone sold for the same price as its flagship counterpart is extremely exciting – let alone the impressive total discount of £550. And that's not to suggest the Z Fold 6 is any slouch: you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an advanced triple-camera system, and Galaxy AI out of the box.
Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, with the S24 Ultra leading the way with its excellent performance and cameras. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we also noted its powerful and genuinely useful AI tools.
If you're after something a little different, then the Galaxy Z Fold 6 certainly fits the bill. It's among the best foldable phones, thanks in large part to its fantastic cameras. As we pointed out during our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, it also contains plenty of AI functionality and has a brighter screen than previous generations. For a more casual foldable, consider the cutesy Galaxy Z Flip 6.
If you want to see what else Samsung has to offer, we've gathered all of the best Samsung Black Friday deals elsewhere on TechRadar. However, if they're not for you, see our best Black Friday phone deals roundup. And if it's Apple devices you want, our Black Friday iPhone deals hub is the place to look.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.