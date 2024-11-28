Looking for the best Android phone? These record-setting Black Friday Samsung phone deals are a great place to start

Now's a good time to grab yourself one of the best Samsung phones, as some incredible Black Friday deals are appearing on all manner of devices from the Korean brand. These include the latest 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $949 (was $1,419) at Samsung, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,099.99 (was $1,899.99) at Samsung. In the UK, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for £1,249 (was £1,799) at Laptops Direct.

What's even better is that deals via the Samsung site are offering huge additional savings if you trade in an eligible device; the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, can be bought for as little as $399.99 if you depart with qualifying hardware.

Today's best Samsung phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419 now $949 at Samsung With stellar AI features, cameras and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 512GB model is getting a massive saving across three colorways, although other colors are also discounted heavily, albeit by $350 rather than $470. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted. Remember to scroll down and deselect trade-in to see the offer (although you could get a further $800 off if you have an eligible device).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $399.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,200, plus $300 off online-exclusive colors. That means, if you've got a Galaxy S24 Ultra to swap, you can now pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $399. No device to hand over? You can still take $800 off the price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $772.30 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great smartphone, with powerful specs, solid cameras, and a long list of AI features. It also happens to fold in half. The latest iteration of Samsung's innovative flip foldable series makes few concessions to achieve its stylish folding mechanism, and with the largest cover screen ever fitted to a Z Flip phone, this handset is one of the most versatile devices on the market. The phone unfolds to a 6.7-inch display, with a taller-than-usual FHD+ display. Internally, you're looking at the class-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM to power AI and multitasking, and 256GB of storage. Add to this a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie camera for all your snapping needs.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Samsung UK With stellar AI features, cameras, and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. All three storage variants have been discounted by $250 at Samsung for Black Friday, and you'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you leave a review of your purchase. Neat!

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £579 at Laptops Direct With £220 off its original price, this deal makes the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 even more appealing. The 256GB variant is also being discounted by £210, bringing the price down to £649. Both models are available in various colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,249 at Laptops Direct This astounding deal from Laptops Direct brings the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the same retail price as the Galaxy S24 Ultra – meaning you're effectively getting the folding aspect of this class-leading folding phone for no additional cost. The two phones aren't quite one-for-one specs-wise, but seeing a folding phone sold for the same price as its flagship counterpart is extremely exciting – let alone the impressive total discount of £550. And that's not to suggest the Z Fold 6 is any slouch: you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an advanced triple-camera system, and Galaxy AI out of the box.

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, with the S24 Ultra leading the way with its excellent performance and cameras. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we also noted its powerful and genuinely useful AI tools.

If you're after something a little different, then the Galaxy Z Fold 6 certainly fits the bill. It's among the best foldable phones, thanks in large part to its fantastic cameras. As we pointed out during our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, it also contains plenty of AI functionality and has a brighter screen than previous generations. For a more casual foldable, consider the cutesy Galaxy Z Flip 6.

