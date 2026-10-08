Keep running out of mobile data? This new unlimited plan gets you up to 80Mbps 5G speeds for just AU$50/m

Most telcos in Australia technically offer unlimited mobile data on their plans, but they almost exclusively throttle the speeds significantly after reaching a set amount of consumed data, usually down to around 2Mbps.

If you're a data-hungry user, then the only brand providing a genuinely unlimited data service is Felix. The only slight caveat is that speeds are still limited to just 40Mbps for AU$40 per month (though you only have to pay AU$20 for the first 3 months).

If those speeds just aren’t quite enough for your needs and you’re always finding yourself running out of mobile data every month, then you'll be pleased to know that Felix has just one-upped itself with its brand-new Unlimited+ plan, which sees speeds increase to 80Mbps.

Felix Mobile Unlimited+ | Unlimited data/calls/texts | No lock-in contract | AU$50 per month Felix Mobile is the only mobile provider in Australia with a truly unlimited data plan, and it's now offering a much faster Unlimited+ plan with 80Mbps speeds (up from 40Mbps in the existing Felix Unlimited plan) using Vodafone’s 5G and 4G networks. The plan also includes unlimited standard calls and texts. Unlimited international calls and texts to 40+ selected countries are also available for an extra AU$5/m.

This new Unlimited+ plan is still comparatively slower than many standard 5G and 4G plans from other MVNOs — which usually range from 100Mbps to 150Mbps — but 80Mbps is a substantial upgrade from Felix’s 40Mbps Unlimited plan for day-to-day use.

Everyday browsing, social media and music streaming on Felix Unlimited+ will be virtually identical to a 100-150Mbps mobile plan, and I’d argue even streaming 4K video will perform quite similarly, too. The biggest difference will be in downloading large files and apps, though you’d be better off using your home internet for those, anyway.

Like the Unlimited plan, Felix only recommends using the Unlimited+ plan for personal mobile use only with occasional hotspotting to personal devices like laptops or tablets while on the go, and not to replace a home or office internet plan or for continuous downloading of large files.

If you want to test the data speeds before committing, Felix also offers a 7-day guarantee where you can get a full refund within 7 days of activating if you’re not satisfied.