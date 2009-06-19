Just Mobile Cooling Bar review

Easy laptop raising on the go

Just Mobile Cooling Bar
The Cooling Bar's styling is suited to the new aluminium MacBooks and MacBook Pros

Our Verdict

An excellent and attractive on-the-move raiser solution

For

  • Sturdy
  • Portable

Against

  • MacBook Pros cover the power cord holder

The Cooling Bar takes a different approach to ergonomic typing. Instead of a full-on stand, it's a barrel styled to match Apple's aluminium laptop range.

At 38cm long it's ideal for the MacBook; the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro fits fine but it covers the slot designed to secure the power cord.

Resting on its rubber-footed underside, it feels stable when supporting your laptop and allows a decent airflow underneath, and is handy enough to carry around in your laptop bag.

