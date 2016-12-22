This snowman is 25x smaller than a single hair and couldn’t be happier about it

Christmas is a time for excess. Big trees, bigger meals, and massive broken promises about diets come the new year.

But one team at London’s Western University (that’s London, Canada rather than London, UK) has decided to take this holiday season in the opposite direction, and has made a snowman that’s just three microns tall.

For reference, three microns translates to 0.003mm in metric, which is 25 times smaller than the thickness of a human hair, which is 75 microns.

Happy little guy

The detailing on the little guy is impressive considering its size, even featuring a couple of arms, a nose, eyes, and a big grin.

The material used was silica, which was assembled using electron beam lithegraphy, before an ion beam cut out the facial features. The nose and arms were built from platinum.

The result is a chipper little guy, which thankfully you don’t have to wait until it snows to build. You just have to save up for some pretty pricey equipment, as well as an electron microscope so you can actually see him when he's built.