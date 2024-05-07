Quick! The Google Pixel 8 Pro is $440 off at Mint Mobile right now - the lowest price yet

We've just spotted what's easily one of the best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals we've seen over at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile. For a limited time only, you can get this excellent flagship Android device for just $559 (was $999) alongside a six-month prepaid plan.

That's a whopping $440 discount for what's essentially an unlocked device. While you'll be locked to Mint for a year of service, this is far less restrictive than similar deals at the major carriers which require a three-year commitment. Plus, this is easily the cheapest upfront price we've seen for the Pixel 8 Pro without the usual annoying trade-in criteria.

And, it's worth switching over to Mint Mobile if you're looking for a decent prepaid plan. Right now, this carrier offers some of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market thanks to a respectable line-up of choices. We'd particularly recommend the unlimited data plan for $30 per month ($360 upfront for a year), although the entry-level 5GB and 15GB monthly plans also offer outstanding value for the money.

In addition to the saving on your device, this Mint Mobile deal on the Pixel 8 Pro also comes with six months of free service, meaning you'll get a decent amount of cheap service alongside your device. Note, however, that you will need to port your number over to be eligible for this great plan and device combo deal.

Google Pixel 8 Pro at a record-low price

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $559 at Mint Mobile

New customers at Mint Mobile can get a whopping $440 off the excellent Google Pixel 8 Pro when they bundle it in with one of the carrier's excellent prepaid six-month plans. Blending a superb high-end design with a fantastic display, chipset, and innovative AI features, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a superb option if you're looking for a decent flagship on a budget - especially at this record-low price. Note that a similar discount on the standard Pixel 8 has already sold out at Mint Mobile so don't hang around if you're interested!

We stated that the Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel device that the brand has ever made in our Google Pixel 8 Pro review. It's got even better lately thanks to the recent addition of features like circle to search and generative text. While it's true that it's not the most powerful device on the market right now (compared to the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24), it's easily one of the most useful and helpful for day-to-day use.

If you're looking to save even more cash, then you could potentially wait for the impending launch of the Google Pixel 8a, which could land any day now. This mid-range device is likely to feature the same Tensor 3 chipset as the Pro model but will forgo some of the more higher-end components and features.

