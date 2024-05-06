Google Pixel 9 case leak shows we may get three models

The Google Pixel 8 launched on October 4, 2023, and so we'd expect the Google Pixel 9 to appear on or around that date this year – but some five months ahead of time, we've already got a look at our first Pixel 9 case.

This comes from accessory maker Thinborne and the team at Android Central, and the suggestion is that the design and dimensions of the Google Pixel 9 have been confirmed as far as the supply chain and industry partners are concerned.

According to the Thinborne case listings, there will be three models: the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That chimes with earlier rumors too – apparently the XL model is the largest of three, as you would expect from its name.

We've previously seen some leaked photos of the Pixel 9, and these cases match up with those images: the Pixel 9 is expected to be slightly flatter than the Pixel 8, with a rear camera module that's more of an island than a bar.

Earlier rumors

We've already seen leaked images of the Pixel 9 (Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

As always with leaks and rumors, it's important to bear in mind that nothing is certain until its official. However, the number of leaks we've seen pointing in the same direction mean we're pretty confident that we know what the Pixel 9 is going to look like.

Another rumor we've previously come across suggests the standard Pixel 9 is going to get an extra camera on the back this year, a telephoto camera that should improve the optical zoom capabilities of the most affordable handset in the flagship series.

There's also been talk that the Tensor G4 chipset expected to power the Pixel 9 phones is going to mean a boost in battery life as well as performance. Support for satellite messaging has been predicted for these upcoming devices too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No doubt there will be more rumors and leaks to sift through between now and October, but in the meantime Google I/O 2024 gets underway on May 14. We should hear more about Android 15 at the event, and it's likely that the Google Pixel 8a will be unveiled.