The best Mother's Day gift ever: Samsung's The Frame TV drops to a record-low price

Mother's Day is just days away, and if you're really looking to impress mom this year, Samsung has an impressive offer on its gorgeous Frame TV. Samsung's Mother's Day sale has dropped the 50-inch Frame QLED TV to just $899.99 (it was $1,299.99); that's a $400 discount and a new record-low price.



• Shop Samsung's full Mother's Day sale



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display and the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography. You also get customizable bezels so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



While this deal from Samsung is on the 2022 Frame TV, it's still a fantastic display that will look gorgeous in your home, and it's never been cheaper. You can shop more of today's best Samsung TV deals below and check out our main Mother's Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

Mother's Day deal: Samsung The Frame QLED TV

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,299 now $899.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Mother's Day sale includes the best-selling 50-inch The Frame TV, which is down to a new record-low price of $899.99. The stunning Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV: $999.99 $799.99

Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV: $4,299.99 $3,799.99

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,499.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting a $100 discount, which brings the price down to $2,599.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

If you want to buy the latest model Frame TV, Samsung has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,899.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver life-like images, plus the display now comes with Streams, which is a complimentary set of artwork that's streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now. You can also look forward to upcoming discounts at the Memorial Day sales event, which will include Memorial Day TV sales.