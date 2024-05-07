Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, May 8 (game #835)

Another day, another Quordle puzzle to get your brain buzzing. Or rather, two Quordle puzzles – because there's also the Daily Sequence version now too. I've got hints for the standard Quordle below, but not the Sequence because it's (in my experience) a little easier. But you will find answers for both in case you don't get time to play.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #835) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #835) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #835) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #835) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #835) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • G • R • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #835) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #835, are…

SEVER

GLORY

RADAR

SMALL

A much easier Quordle today than yesterday's; this game is like a rollercoaster at the moment. That said, it's not without complications, particularly the fact that SEVER, RADAR and SMALL all have repeated letters. RADAR has two of them, of course, and is likely to be the word that causes you the most trouble today.

I didn't suffer unduly, because by the time I got to it, it was the only word I could see that fit, and I duly solved this Quordle with two guesses remaining.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #835) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #835, are…

DUVET

PLUNK

FOCAL

DAILY

Quordle answers: The past 20