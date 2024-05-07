Focal's new headphones take different approaches to immersive audio

Luxury audio brand Focal is returning to its roots by launching two new pairs of wired headphones: the Hadenys and the Azurys. At a glance, they appear to be direct follow-ups to the Bathys wireless headphones from 2022. The upcoming models house the same 40mm “M-shaped dome speaker drivers”, so you can at least expect similar audio quality, if not identical output. We praised the Bathys for its “stunning musical clarity, depth, and space.” All three even have comparable designs sporting “genuine leather”, a headphone with breathable woven fabric, and cups covered in a honeycomb grill.

Each device has its own style, however, the Azurys is the most similar to the previous model.

(Image credit: Focal)

You see, the Azurys is a closed-ear pair of headphones. For those who don't know, a closed-ear design means the device is better at blocking outside noise. Sound from other sources won’t leak in and the content you’re listening to won’t leak out. This makes the Azurys the best option for use in an office or other noisy environments. It’s important to mention that neither pair supports active noise canceling, according to a company representative. They don’t have the feature, meaning outside sound may interrupt your music to some extent. Although with the closed-off design, its effects shouldn’t be too impactful.

These headphones are more adept at handling bass as well. Like the Bathys, it has the same frequency response, ranging from 15Hz to 22kHz. The Azurys comes with a 4 ft long (1.25m) cable featuring a remote control button and microphone for calls.

Open-ear option

The Hadenys are quite different in that they are open-ear headphones. This pair offers a better immersive listening experience since open-ear designs can better replicate natural sound. So if you really want to dive into that new jazz or hip-hop album and listen to all the intricacies in the production, the Hadenys are the superior choice. However, you’ll only be able to enjoy the high audio quality at home. The problem with open-ear is the fact they offer little to no sound isolation. Outside noise will disturb music playback, plus everyone around is going to hear what you’re listening to.

Their frequency response isn’t as wide, ranging from 25Hz to 22kHz, although most listeners probably won’t even notice the difference. Focal’s Hadenys clocks in at 294g while the latter weighs 306g. It’s not a massive gulf, but it makes the model more comfortable to wear. The audio cable is longer too measuring six feet total with the same control button and mic.

(Image credit: Focal)

Both headphones launch in June. An exact date was not given. The Hadenys will retail for $699/£599/€699 and the Azurys will cost $549 £470/€549.

If you want something more budget-friendly, check out TechRadar's list of the best cheap headphones for 2024.