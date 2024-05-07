The Google Pixel 8a is here - and yes, you can already get it for free with this deal

The Google Pixel 8a has finally landed, and Best Buy is offering an exceptional introductory deal for this new mid-range Android flagship.

For a limited time only, the retailer is offering a potent combination of a $100 gift card as a bonus freebie and a trade-in rebate of up to $499 - a saving that's enough to cover the entire cost of the device.

The latest Google Pixel 8a, as with previous iterations in the series, features a superb line-up of specs and AI-assisted features for a wallet-friendly price that significantly undercuts the competition. In addition to a powerful new Tensor G3 chipset, you'll get a 120Hz refresh display and a guaranteed seven years of software updates, making this particular device even better value than its predecessors. You can read more about the device just down below or head on over to our main Google Pixel 8a hub page for a full run-down of everything you need to know.

Google Pixel 8a deal at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8a: get up to $499 off with a trade, plus $100 gift card at Best Buy

The latest Google Pixel 8a is available to buy now and Best Buy has a fantastic introductory deal. Right now, the retailer is offering a massive trade-in rebate of up to $499 plus a $100 gift card to spend anywhere on-site. Not only is this gift card exceptionally handy for picking up accessories, the rebate here is enough to cover the entire cost of the device!

What's new with the Google Pixel 8a?

The latest Google Pixel 8a is the most fully featured device yet in the 'A' series thanks to a 6.1-inch Actua display (up to 120Hz), 8x Super Res Zoom, and Tensor G3 chip (the same that's featured in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro). Internally, the device carries a beefy 4,492mAh battery that Google claims is good for 24 hours of usage. The brand has also confirmed seven years of Android security and feature updates, which should boost the device's lifespan significantly.

As always with Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 8a blends together excellent hardware with the latest software features from the brand. Alongside new generative AI features for text and circle to search, you'll also get old favorites like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. These super handy features, as well as Best Take, easily make the Pixel 8a one of the best mid-range devices on the market for avid mobile photographers.