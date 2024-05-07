The Sonos headphones have leaked – and they look like plush AirPods Max rivals

An earlier patent hinted at a design like the above for the Sonos headphones, but the leaked images (below) look a little different.

The Sonos headphones rumors started way back in early 2019, but they're finally close to launching, according to a new leak that appears to have revealed their design and name for the first time.

As spotted by The Verge, the Dutch Sonos dealer Schuurman published a series of images of the new 'Sonos Ace' headphones, presumably a little earlier than planned. The images reveal a black pair of headphones that look something like a cross between the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Apple AirPods Max.

There appear to be at least three buttons on the headphones themselves, including a toggle switch that's presumably a power button. One button will also likely be for pairing and potentially a quick audio handoff feature, which we're hoping will appear on the Sonos headphones.

Another leaked image shows the 'Ace' headphones sitting next to a fairly standard carry case alongside both 3.5mm and USB-C cables, plus another mysterious pouch. The latter is most likely a simple cable tidy, but we'll have to wait for the full launch to be sure.

The images suggest these could be a new premium contender for our best headphones guide, and the Schuurman leak does also hint at a price. The list price on the page for the 'Sonos Ace' was €403.58, which converts to around $435 / £350 / AU$660. So we're likely looking at something that sits just below the current AirPods Max in price.

If these leaked images weren't enough, some sleuths on the Sonos Subreddit also discovered a Sonos page with the title 'Pre-order Sonos Ace, our new wireless headphones'. The company's wireless headphones are almost certainly en route then, and it's just a matter of when we'll see them, with the latest rumors predicting a reveal sometime in June, or potentially a bit before.

What else is coming?

We're expecting the Sonos Ace headphones (assuming that's what they're called) to be the company's biggest launch within the next month or so, but it looks like they could also be joined by a new wireless speaker, the Sonos Roam 2.

Not content with leaking Sonos' first headphones, Schuurman also listed the Roam 2 on its site. That's significant, because the original Roam current tops our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers – so if you're looking for a small, powerful and rugged wireless speaker, it'll be worth waiting for the Roam 2's official launch.

The current Roam has a useful 'hand-off' feature for quickly switching your audio to another Sonos device, and that's on our wishlist of features we want to see from the Sonos Ace headphones (alongside hi-res audio support, advanced ANC and a generous battery life).

With Sonos also recently launching a slick new app that seems ideal for a pair of headphones, it's shaping up to be a big year for the wireless audio giant – and also for anyone who's in the market for some comfortable new AirPods Max alternatives.