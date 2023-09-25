NYT Connections answers today for September 25

The NYT Connections answers for today (September 25), along with our hints as to the categories, will help you solve today's puzzle, which looks set to be a fairly tricky one.

You get four mistakes in NYT Connections and must work out each group, one at a time. They all have different difficulties too, meaning you can slowly whittle away the options of each puzzle, making things steadily easier for yourself. It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, and there's plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks.

While the core puzzles that feature in Connections can be easy on some days, others can be very tricky indeed. That’s where we come in, as we've included some Connections hints and clues for today’s puzzle below. If you really can’t work things out, don’t fret, as you’ll find the answer in this article as well. Keep reading for today’s Connections hints and answers.

NYT Connections hints for September 25 (#106)

Here's some NYT Connections hints for September 25. We’ll start off by giving you the groups in escalating difficulty so that you can start piecing things together.

Bridal Accessories - Yellow group

Yellow group "C"-words for "envelop" - Green group

Green group Jacks - Blue group

Blue group Social Media App Endings - Purple group

NYT Connections answers for September 25 (#106)

If you still can’t work out today’s Connections solution, you’ll find the answers below:

Bridal Accessories - Ring, Train, Veil, Bouquet

Ring, Train, Veil, Bouquet "C"-words for "envelop" - Cake, Coat, Cover, Crust

Cake, Coat, Cover, Crust Jacks - Ma, Black, Sparrow, Frost

Ma, Black, Sparrow, Frost Social Media App Endings - Book, In, Tube, Gram

Today’s Connections puzzle is a real head-scratcher. In particular, the social media app endings really stumped us, as they seem, at first glance at least to be a completely unrelated collection of words. Chipping away at the other categories really helps here, and knowing your weddings will get you most of the way there as well.

How to play NYT Connections

To play NYT Connections, you ultimately need to find groups of four items that share something in common. Select these four items and press ‘Submit’ to see if you’re correct. You have four mistakes, and need to find the groups before you’ve used all of them up. Here are some category examples:

Fish : Bass, Flounder, Salmon Trout

: Bass, Flounder, Salmon Trout Fire _: Ant, Drill, Island, Opal

Categories will always be more specific than things like the number of letters in the words, or broader links like names and verbs. Finally, each group is assigned a color, indicating its difficulty. From least difficult to most difficult, the colors go Yellow, Green, Blue, and then Purple. Try to guess the groups before you run out of mistakes!

What time does NYT Connections reset?

The daily NYT Connections puzzle will reset at midnight local time. Recently this has been happening just a few minutes past 12 AM, but by the time you wake up, there will be a new puzzle ready to go. If you want to stay up and catch it though, no one’s going to judge you.

That's the NYT Connections answers for September 25.