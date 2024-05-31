Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, June 1 (game #859)

It's Saturday, it's the weekend, and it's time for another Quordle puzzle. Is today's game a tricky one? You'll have to try it yourself to find out. But there are some hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #859) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #859) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #859) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #859) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #859) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • L • L • G

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #859) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #859, are…

DODGY

LIBEL

LANCE

GROIN

My three set start words came up trumps again today. Take a look at the bottom left, for instance: I already had --NCE in place, plus yellow A and L to play. Clearly the answer had to be LANCE. That then gave me a green L for LIBEL in the bottom right, which came in handy later on for potentially the most difficult of the four quadrants.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DODGY, in the top left, was another one where I had a good start: DO--Y, which given the letters that were already ruled out, could only really be the actual answer, DOGGY or maybe DOOZY. One day I may change my strategy, but I can't think of a better one right now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #859) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #859, are…

SHUNT

MAJOR

MERCY

PERIL

Quordle answers: The past 20