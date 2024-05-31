NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, June 1 (game #356)

The NYT Connections answers for today (June 1) are potentially quite challenging. Or rather, one of them in particular is. Let's face it, there's always one… namely, the purple one! But don't worry if you're stuck – because my hints should help you solve today's Connections puzzle. And if that's not enough, you can read on for the answers and for my commentary on the game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #356) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESS

LOCK

HURRY

WAVE

PANE

FLY

CURRENT

CURL

NOW

ROW

STAT

MARKS

DRIFT

PRONTO

RUSTLE

TIDE

NYT Connections today (game #356) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: An impatient person speaks

An impatient person speaks Green: On (or in?) the high seas

On (or in?) the high seas Blue: Arnie probably did these

Arnie probably did these Purple: Deep fort?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #356) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: “DON’T DELAY!”

GREEN: OCEAN PHENOMENA

BLUE: DUMBBELL EXERCISES

PURPLE: PHILOSOPHER HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #356) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #356, are…

YELLOW: “DON’T DELAY!” HURRY, NOW, PRONTO, STAT

HURRY, NOW, PRONTO, STAT GREEN: OCEAN PHENOMENA CURRENT, DRIFT, TIDE, WAVE

CURRENT, DRIFT, TIDE, WAVE BLUE: DUMBBELL EXERCISES CURL, FLY, PRESS, ROW

CURL, FLY, PRESS, ROW PURPLE: PHILOSOPHER HOMOPHONES LOCK, MARKS, PANE, RUSTLE

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: Two mistakes

As is often the case, today's Connections answers break down into two distinct groups – relatively straightforward and rather difficult. And yes, that was entirely in keeping with the color-themed difficulty levels.

I solved the green one first: CURRENT, TIDE, DRIFT and WAVES all stood out immediately, and I played that without thinking too hard to solve the OCEAN PHENOMENA group.

Next, I got a little stuck. It's quite possible that some people will have found the blue set, DUMBBELL EXERCISES, to be much easier than I did. I am not a gym person, so while I had an inkling that the words were something to do with physical exercises, I couldn't quite hit on the right grouping, playing PRESS, ROW, CURL and LOCK first, then PRESS, CURL, LOCK and FLY.

That cost me two guesses, so rather than risk any more losses I moved on. Looking anew at the board I realized that HURRY, NOW, PRONTO and STAT all fit together, so played them to complete “DON’T DELAY!”, yellow.

I then returned to those exercise-themed words, and with a couple now ruled out was able to find the right selection. That just left the monumentally difficult PHILOSOPHER HOMOPHONES, which I doubt I would have solved without it being by default.

Annoyingly, I had started on the right path with this one earlier in the game, reasoning that homophones might be an aspect and that RUSTLE could be RUSSELL. But I was thinking about first names rather than surnames, and therefore missed the philosopher connection: Bertrand Russell (RUSTLE), Thomas Paine (PANE), John Locke (LOCK) and Karl Marx (MARKS). Devious, NYT, very devious.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

