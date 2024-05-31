NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 1 (game #90)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Weekend Strands are the best kind of Strands, because I have the time to play them at a leisurely pace, rather than frantically attempting to solve them alongside Wordle, Quordle and Connections before work. Not that today's took me too long anyway – it's a rather simple one. If you do need help, though, you'll find some below.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Start the day right
NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• FLAG
• CHEAT
• SMELT
• QUAKE
• FAST
• CONE
NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• At Tiffany's?
NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 3rd row
• Last: right, 7th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #90) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #90, are…
- BACON
- SAUSAGE
- WAFFLE
- QUICHE
- EGGS
- HASH
- OATMEAL
- SPANGRAM: BREAKFAST
- My rating: Easy peasy
- My score: Perfect
Quiche? For breakfast? Is that a thing? I suppose there's no reason why you can't eat quiche for breakfast, but then there's no reason why you can't eat macaroni, or pad Thai, or marshmallows or roast turkey with all the trimmings for breakfast. You do you.
Quiche aside, this was remarkably easy. The theme clue was less a clue and more a direct guide to what to look for, and BREAKFAST, the spangram was the very first word I spotted.
In fact, I solved this one without even uncovering a single hint word, let alone using one. This is something I've been discussing with a reader who emailed me about her game, and how she did the same thing; we're calling it a 'mega-perfect'. (I do still have hint words above for those who need them, but I came up with these after I'd finished playing.)
Anyway, the likes of EGGS, BACON, WAFFLE and OATMEAL were easy to find, and by the time I got to QUICHE it was the only word that fit.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday 31 May, game #89)
- SCARECROW
- WIZARD
- TWISTER
- RAINBOW
- POPPIES
- SPANGRAM: RUBYSLIPPERS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
