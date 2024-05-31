NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 1 (game #90)

Weekend Strands are the best kind of Strands, because I have the time to play them at a leisurely pace, rather than frantically attempting to solve them alongside Wordle, Quordle and Connections before work. Not that today's took me too long anyway – it's a rather simple one. If you do need help, though, you'll find some below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Start the day right

NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • FLAG • CHEAT • SMELT • QUAKE • FAST • CONE

NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • At Tiffany's?

NYT Strands today (game #90) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #90) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #90, are…

BACON

SAUSAGE

WAFFLE

QUICHE

EGGS

HASH

OATMEAL

SPANGRAM: BREAKFAST

My rating: Easy peasy

Easy peasy My score: Perfect

Quiche? For breakfast? Is that a thing? I suppose there's no reason why you can't eat quiche for breakfast, but then there's no reason why you can't eat macaroni, or pad Thai, or marshmallows or roast turkey with all the trimmings for breakfast. You do you.

Quiche aside, this was remarkably easy. The theme clue was less a clue and more a direct guide to what to look for, and BREAKFAST, the spangram was the very first word I spotted.

In fact, I solved this one without even uncovering a single hint word, let alone using one. This is something I've been discussing with a reader who emailed me about her game, and how she did the same thing; we're calling it a 'mega-perfect'. (I do still have hint words above for those who need them, but I came up with these after I'd finished playing.)

Anyway, the likes of EGGS, BACON, WAFFLE and OATMEAL were easy to find, and by the time I got to QUICHE it was the only word that fit.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

