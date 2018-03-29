These Assassin's Creed: Origins deals are perfect for the Easter break

Fancy getting stuck into Assassin's Creed: Origins today for an incredibly low price? Well, if you have an Xbox One or Xbox One X, you're in luck as we've spotted some deals that smash anything else out there. We've shopped around for the best PS4 price too.

First up we have a fantastic deal on a digital Xbox One copy of Assassin's Creed: Origins with a super low price for gamers in the UK, US and Australia. Better yet, it comes with a free code for Assassin's Creed: Unity. Then there's a sweet all-time low price for the physical version in the States, followed by a rare UK discount too.

This is how you're meant to spend your Easter weekend, folks.

Assassin's Creed: Origins on PS4/Xbox $29.98 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen in the US for a physical copy of Assassin's Creed: Origins on both the Xbox One and PS4. If you're playing on Xbox, you might want to consider the offer above instead if you want a free copy of Unity too. Plus you can start downloading it straight away rather than waiting a few days for delivery with Amazon.

