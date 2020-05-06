The Last of Us 2's new story trailer will get you hyped for a GOTY contender

Naughty Dog has dropped a story trailer for The Last of Us 2, ahead of the game's release on June 19.

The new Last of Us 2 trailer comes in at just over two minutes and is our best look at the highly-anticipated sequel so far. From the trailer, it seems that, following an attack on the town of Jackson, Ellie sets off on her own on a bloody revenge mission against those who destroyed threatened her home.

Check it out below:

What's going on?

There's no sign of Ellie's love interest Dina in this trailer. Instead, we see the town of Jackson being destroyed, followed by Ellie telling Joel that she's going to leave. What follows is a lot of bloody violence and Ellie taking on some well-armed enemies, which we're naturally expecting to do a lot in this game.

We can't wait to see what Naughty Dog has in store for us when The Last of Us 2 releases on June 19.